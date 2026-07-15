162 employers across the UK recognised for going above and beyond for the Armed Forces community

The ERS Gold Award recognises employers demonstrating exceptional and sustained support for the Armed Forces community.

Employers across the UK are helping veterans secure jobs, supporting Reservists in balancing military and civilian careers, and backing military families through workplace policies, efforts recognised today with the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award.

162 employers have received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award, the Ministry of Defence’s highest recognition for organisations that demonstrate outstanding support for the armed forces community.

This year’s recipients represent organisations of every size and from a broad range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, education, construction, transport, professional services, retail, emergency services and local government. Together, they demonstrate the growing commitment of UK employers to recognising the skills, experience and values that members of the Armed Forces community bring to the workplace.

Now in its twelfth year, the ERS Gold Award continues to celebrate employers that go beyond their Armed Forces Covenant commitments by embedding forces-friendly policies, advocating for defence and creating inclusive workplaces where veterans, Reservists, military families and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers can thrive.

Minister for Veterans and People, Calvin Bailey MBE MP said:

For a veteran starting a new chapter, or a Reservist balancing two demanding roles, having an employer in your corner makes an enormous difference. These 162 organisations have gone out of their way to make veterans, Reservists and military families feel genuinely welcome and supported. I’m incredibly proud to recognise them today, and I hope their example inspires many more.

To achieve Gold Award status, employers must demonstrate that they:

provide at least 10 days’ additional paid leave for Reservists each year

have supportive HR policies for reservists, service families, veterans and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers

actively promote the Armed Forces Covenant and encourage others to support defence

demonstrate long-term, proactive commitment that exceeds the scheme’s baseline requirements

Gold Award holders play an important role in encouraging other organisations to strengthen their support for the Armed Forces community, helping to build a more inclusive workforce while supporting Defence’s people agenda and strengthening the nation’s resilience.

Sharon Johnston, People and Transformation Director South Western Railway / Wessex Route, said:

Our railway and the Armed Forces share a longstanding and deep bond. From Salisbury Plain to Aldershot to Portsmouth, our network is rooted in service history and the communities shaped by it. For many in the Armed Forces community, the railway is a natural career move. Colleagues with service backgrounds, including those in our SERVED Network, bring invaluable skills and experience to our business and the wider industry. This Gold Award reflects our dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for service personnel and veterans, as proud signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant.

A full list of the 2026 Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award recipients can be found here.

Find out more about ERS and its criteria here.