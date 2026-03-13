16-year-old boy was a human trafficking victim when convicted – defence under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 was never raised – CCRC has referred his appeal to the Crown Court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a young person’s convictions for affray and drug possession with intent to supply because of evidence he is a victim of human trafficking and modern slavery and therefore had a defence to the charges under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Mr HX was convicted in November 2024 at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court of affray and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was aged 16 at the time of the offences and pleaded guilty, receiving a 12-month referral order.

At the time of his plea, Mr HX’s legal representatives did not consider that he could have been a victim of human trafficking and so did not advise him that he may have had a defence under section 45(4) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

However, following the intervention of Birmingham Youth Justice Service, which recognised that Mr HX was a potential victim of child exploitation, a referral was made to the Single Competent Authority (SCA) which issued a ‘reasonable grounds decision’ that Mr HX was a victim of trafficking in December 2024. He applied to the CCRC the same month.

In May 2025, the SCA made a conclusive decision that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr HX was recruited and transported for the purposes of exploitation and that he was at the time of his offending a victim of modern slavery for the purposes of forced criminality.

Following a review, the CCRC has decided to refer Mr HX’s convictions to the Crown Court. If the CPS resist the appeal, there is a real possibility the Crown Court will stay the proceedings as an abuse of process or otherwise will not uphold the conviction at a rehearing.

CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC said:

“This is a young man who was a victim of modern slavery, and was convicted of criminal offences when the authorities should, instead, have been protecting him from exploitation. There is a real possibility that his convictions will be quashed.”

