Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
16-year-old boy was a human trafficking victim when convicted – defence under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 was never raised – CCRC has referred his appeal to the Crown Court
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a young person’s convictions for affray and drug possession with intent to supply because of evidence he is a victim of human trafficking and modern slavery and therefore had a defence to the charges under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.
Mr HX was convicted in November 2024 at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court of affray and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was aged 16 at the time of the offences and pleaded guilty, receiving a 12-month referral order.
At the time of his plea, Mr HX’s legal representatives did not consider that he could have been a victim of human trafficking and so did not advise him that he may have had a defence under section 45(4) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.
However, following the intervention of Birmingham Youth Justice Service, which recognised that Mr HX was a potential victim of child exploitation, a referral was made to the Single Competent Authority (SCA) which issued a ‘reasonable grounds decision’ that Mr HX was a victim of trafficking in December 2024. He applied to the CCRC the same month.
In May 2025, the SCA made a conclusive decision that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr HX was recruited and transported for the purposes of exploitation and that he was at the time of his offending a victim of modern slavery for the purposes of forced criminality.
Following a review, the CCRC has decided to refer Mr HX’s convictions to the Crown Court. If the CPS resist the appeal, there is a real possibility the Crown Court will stay the proceedings as an abuse of process or otherwise will not uphold the conviction at a rehearing.
CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC said:
“This is a young man who was a victim of modern slavery, and was convicted of criminal offences when the authorities should, instead, have been protecting him from exploitation. There is a real possibility that his convictions will be quashed.”
Notes to Editors:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently ten Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,600 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a conviction is referred to the Crown Court it is for the Court to decide whether to uphold the conviction.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/16-year-old-boy-was-a-human-trafficking-victim-when-convicted-defence-under-the-modern-slavery-act-2015-was-never-raised-ccrc-has-referred-his-appeal-to-the-crown-court/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Corrupt police officer DS Ridgewell: 14th case referred to Court of Appeal02/03/2026 12:20:00
A man convicted of theft half a century ago has had his case referred to the Court of Appeal after the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) found a real possibility his conviction is unsafe due to the central role played by discredited police officer Derek Ridgewell.
Northern Ireland Court of Appeal quashes man’s 1972 explosives convictions27/02/2026 11:25:00
The Northern Ireland Court of Appeal has quashed the convictions of Laurence O’Neill, who is 82, following a reference from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
CCRC refers sexual offence convictions as new evidence undermines complainant’s account23/01/2026 10:15:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s convictions for child sexual offences to the Court of Appeal because new information undermines the credibility and reliability of the complainant’s account.
Important undisclosed evidence leads to CCRC referral21/01/2026 16:10:00
A man’s convictions and sentence have been referred to the Crown Court after the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) discovered important evidence in a report which was not disclosed to the defence.
Rape conviction referred because Crown Court did not have jurisdiction to hear case20/01/2026 15:25:00
A man’s rape conviction has been sent to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) because there is a real possibility the court will conclude that a Crown Court had no jurisdiction to try the defendant for the offence in the first place.
Murder conviction referred to Court of Appeal following a case which changed the law19/12/2025 15:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s murder conviction to the Court of Appeal because of a new case which has changed the law to suggest that an alternative verdict of manslaughter should be left, in most murder cases, for the jury’s consideration at trial.
Man’s sentence for violent crimes referred because time spent in custody overseas awaiting extradition was not deducted19/12/2025 13:25:00
A man’s sentence for violent crimes has been sent back to the courts by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) because the time he spent in custody in France awaiting extradition was not deducted from his sentence.
CCRC refers conviction to the Court of Appeal after ‘flawed’ police investigation15/12/2025 15:25:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal, after it was determined that police did not follow all reasonable lines of enquiry into possible alternative suspects.