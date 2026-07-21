£17 million Welsh Government boost for home energy upgrades

Welsh families will benefit from more comfortable and energy-efficient homes as the Welsh Government invests £17 million in home energy upgrades, cutting household energy bills and tackling fuel poverty across Wales.

Welsh families to benefit from whole-home energy upgrades

monthly energy costs cut by up to 50 per cent for some residents

part of the Welsh Government's commitment to healthier homes

Welsh families will benefit from more comfortable and energy-efficient homes as the Welsh Government invests £17 million in home energy upgrades, cutting household energy bills and tackling fuel poverty across Wales.

The investment comes after a review of the existing Warm Homes programme, completed as part of the Welsh Government's First 100 Days commitments, identified opportunities to go further and faster on improving home energy efficiency.

Three programmes are to benefit. The Optimised Retrofit Programme receives £8 million to retrofit social housing with energy efficiency measures. A further £5 million goes to the Nest scheme, which supports eligible households in the private sector.

The remaining £4 million funds new area-based activity, which will include the targeting of rural and off-grid households that rely on heating oil or liquefied petroleum gas. These alternative and novel delivery model pilots will complement the Tai Clyd Caerdydd pilot being delivered in Fairwater, Adamsdown and parts of Splott.

At Parc Penrhiw in Ammanford, residents have already seen monthly energy costs fall from around £200 to under £100 following upgrades including solar panels, battery storage, insulation, and modern heating systems.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, recently visited the development to meet residents and see the results first-hand yesterday said:

What we've seen at Parc Penrhiw shows exactly why this investment matters. These are real families spending less to live safely and comfortably in their homes, with lower energy bills putting more money back into people's pockets and helping with the cost of living. This £17 million is just the beginning and will help us reach more households across Wales, supporting more families with the cost of living while making a genuine difference to people's lives.

Properties that previously relied on coal fires now have cleaner, electric alternatives — improving air quality and reducing the physical demands of heating.

Jennifer Devereaux, a resident who recently moved to a fully retrofitted house with her daughter, yesterday said:

I never thought I'd be in credit with my energy supplier. Moving away from the coal fire has made such a difference — the house is warmer when it’s cold outside, it's healthier, and I don't have to worry about bills the way I used to.

This investment supports the Welsh Government's drive to improve living standards and delivering healthier homes, while supporting decarbonisation objectives.

Scott Sanders, Group CEO, Codi Group, yesterday said: