18th anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion of Georgia: Joint Statement

The UK has joined France, Germany and Italy in condemning Russia’s ongoing activities in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Spokespersons for the governments of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said:

August 7th is a date when we remember the grave consequences of Russian imperialism. On this day in 2008 the Russian Federation took military action against Georgia, further damaging Georgia’s territorial integrity by occupying the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

18 years after the Russian aggression, we reaffirm our full support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders. We welcome Republic of Naoero’s decision to withdraw its recognition of the so-called independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. We urge states that have established diplomatic relations with these entities to follow this example.

We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s ongoing military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in violation of international law as well as Russia’s obligations under the six-point agreement of 12 August 2008. Russia’s ongoing militarization of Georgia’s occupied territories poses a serious threat to the security of Georgia and to regional and European stability.

In October 2025, the European Court of Human Rights found the Russian Federation guilty of a number of violations committed in the occupied breakaway regions, including excessive use of force, ill-treatment, unlawful detention and unlawful restrictions on day-to-day movement across the administrative boundary line between Georgian-controlled territory and Russian occupied territory. We urge Russia to implement the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights relating to this situation and to fully fulfil the commitments it made on August 12 and September 8, 2008.

We are concerned about the latest developments in South Ossetia. The “Agreement on Deepening Alliance and Cooperation” signed on 9 May 2026 between Moscow and the de facto authorities of South Ossetia further violates Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in clear breach of international law. This document, as well as the appointment of a Russian citizen to head the region raise concerns on a possible full-fledged annexation of the region, which would not go unanswered.

We reaffirm our support for the “Geneva International Discussions” (GID) platform, co-chaired by the European Union, the OSCE, and the United Nations. This is the only framework that will enable the parties to work towards conflict resolution. We commend the work of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) and we will continue to support the role of the mission.