£19 million to support the higher education sector
Universities in Wales will be supported by investment of £18.5 million to help them address the challenges facing the higher education sector, and a further £500,000 to support international recruitment and promotion.
he funding will be provided to universities via Medr and is to help them meet capital costs associated with estate maintenance and digital projects to reduce operating costs, while also improving environmental sustainability. It will also ensure that facilities continue to be suitable for providing a high-quality student experience and delivering world-leading research.
An additional £500,000 is also being invested in the Global Wales programme, to continue supporting the international recruitment and promotional activities of Welsh universities.
This is the third funding boost for the sector this financial year following an increase to the tuition fee limit that will provide up to £21.9 million in additional income to universities next year and an announcement of an additional £10 million last autumn.
The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:
Universities across Wales are anchor institutions in our economy, our communities and our culture. This funding will contribute to the longer-term sustainability of universities.
I have invited all Vice Chancellors to a roundtable meeting for more discussions about the current challenges facing the sector and how we can work together to safeguard the future of higher education in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/19-million-support-higher-education-sector
