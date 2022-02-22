Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
19 projects to explore social and cultural impacts of COVID-19
Researchers will expand our understanding of how to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on society thanks to funding for 19 international projects.
Credit: VioletaStoimenova, Getty Images
The findings of the research aim to:
- support global recovery and renewal
- enhance the resilience of society in a post-pandemic world.
They are the first jointly-funded projects in the world to investigate the medium-and long-term effects of the pandemic on all aspects of health, social, economic, political, and cultural life in unprecedented detail.
£12 million, 12 countries, four continents
The researchers will lead the projects, worth nearly £12 million (around 14.4 million Euros), from 12 countries across four continents.
The projects are funded by 16 major funders, via the Trans-Atlantic Platform (T-AP) for Social Sciences and Humanities scheme, including:
- Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC)
- Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).
T-AP is a collaboration between humanities and social science research funders from:
- South America
- North America
- Europe.
T-AP works to identify common trans-Atlantic challenges and promote a culture of collaboration in social sciences and humanities research.
Research topics
The topics covered by the 19 research projects include:
- building resilient media and ensuring effective pandemic communication in divided societies
- exploring the effect of the pandemic on inequality in North and South America, and Europe
- analysing the trajectories, outcomes and sustainability of grassroots innovations and collaborations in marginalised and racialised communities
- understanding and supporting the recovery needs of socially, politically, and physically marginalised communities using creative arts
- exploring the effects of the pandemic on governance, political participation, gender, and community actions
- ensuring the resilience of university instruction
- examining the effects on care work during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summaries of the projects are available on the T-AP website.
Addressing key gaps in our understanding
ESRC’s Interim Executive Chair, Professor Alison Park, yesterday said:
We are all too aware of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our health, social, economic, political, and cultural lives.
These new projects, funded through international collaboration as part of the Trans-Atlantic Platform (T-AP) for Social Sciences and Humanities scheme, will address key gaps in our understanding of the medium and long-term impact the pandemic has had on people and societies across the world.
This understanding, in turn, will help inform strategies to mitigate the negative societal effects of COVID-19 and support recovery and renewal in a post-pandemic world.
Path to recovery
Executive Chair of AHRC and UK Research and Innovation’s International Champion, Professor Christopher Smith, said:
We are only just beginning to understand the long-term societal and cultural effects of the pandemic, and arts and humanities research has an essential role to play in understanding and mapping the most effective and inclusive path to recovery.
The projects funded as part of this investment will bring together the skills and insights of researchers across social sciences and arts and humanities to inform a fuller picture of how our society has been affected, and how it needs to change in response to the events of the past two years.
The projects start in March 2022 and will run from between two and three years.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/19-projects-to-explore-social-and-cultural-impacts-of-covid-19/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
Social sciences to play vital role in meeting UK’s net zero goals02/02/2022 14:05:00
The UK’s journey to net zero by 2050 is set to be bolstered by the social sciences, thanks to a major new investment from ESRC.
New ESRC awards to support social science advice for local policy31/01/2022 13:25:00
11 pilot projects are testing ways to strengthen local policy makers’ access to evidence, data and expertise, addressing challenges from net zero to levelling up.
Digital Security by Design enters next major phase25/01/2022 16:25:00
Digital Security by Design (DSbD) challenge and Digital Catapult launch Technology Access Programme.
Government announces new national cyber strategy15/12/2021 14:05:00
Digital Security by Design challenge reinforced through new strategy.
ESRC publishes response to review of PhD in the social sciences07/12/2021 10:15:00
ESRC has published its vision for and changes to postgraduate training in response to an independent, comprehensive review of the PhD in the social sciences.
£49m funding boost for urgent social and economic challenges30/11/2021 14:15:00
Announcing six new research centres to tackle critical social and economic issues, from evolving policing, to social care and intergenerational inequality.
ESRC announces winners of its 2021 Celebrating Impact Prize22/11/2021 14:33:00
Researchers whose work has made an outstanding difference to society and the economy were celebrated at ESRC’s annual Celebrating Impact Prize awards.
Researchers join forces with the public to investigate food safety17/11/2021 10:33:00
UKRI and The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have announced a new collaboration which will engage the public to tackle food standards challenges.