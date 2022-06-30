Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
£19.5 million interim compensation package for postmasters who helped uncover Horizon scandal
Government confirms interim compensation package for postmasters who played a crucial role in exposing the Post Office Horizon scandal.
- the postmasters who were the first to take legal action against the Post Office over Horizon to receive £19.5 million in interim compensation
- postmasters will be able to claim reasonable legal fees as part of participating in the final compensation scheme
- substantial progress on wider Horizon compensation as almost two-thirds of eligible claimants to Historical Shortfall Scheme have now received offers
Ministers are to provide a £19.5 million interim compensation package to the postmasters who played a crucial role exposing the Horizon scandal.
Starting in the late 1990s, the Post Office began installing Horizon accounting software, but faults in the software led to shortfalls in branches’ accounts. The Post Office demanded sub-postmasters cover the shortfalls, and in many cases wrongfully prosecuted them between 1999 and 2015 for false accounting or theft.
In 2019, a number of postmasters who had taken the first legal action against the Post Office over Horizon received £43 million plus legal costs in a settlement. However, much of this money was swallowed up by the associated costs of funding their case, and they were ineligible for the Historical Shortfall Scheme (HSS) that was subsequently set up to compensate other affected postmasters.
The government confirmed in March that it would create a new scheme to ensure the group does not lose out, and today’s interim payment will provide support while this scheme is finalised.
Postmasters in the Group Litigation Order (GLO) group will be contacted by Freeths – the firm that represented them during that action – very shortly with application details and will receive payment, once their application has been processed, within a few weeks.
Postal Affairs Minister Paul Scully said:
These postmasters and their families have shown immense courage in the face of terrible circumstances.
I hope this initial step provides some comfort to these pioneering postmasters while reaffirming our commitment to ensuring they receive their fair share in compensation.
The government is appointing Freeths to provide expertise and support for the interim payments. This is due to the unique knowledge held by Freeths regarding the distribution methodology of the 2019 settlement.
The government has also confirmed that members of the GLO group will be able to claim reasonable legal fees as part of participating in the compensation scheme.
Today’s announcement comes following substantial progress on compensation for other postmasters affected by the Horizon scandal.
As of 23 June, 1,550 (65% of) eligible claimants to the HSS have now received an offer.
Minister Scully has set the Post Office the ambition to make 100% of HSS offers by the end of 2022.
As of 27 June, 73 postmasters who had their Horizon-related convictions overturned have applied for an interim compensation payment. A total of 67 payments have been made, with a total of nearly £7 million paid out to postmasters in compensation so far.
The Post Office continues to work at pace with postmasters’ representatives on final compensation for those with overturned convictions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/195-million-interim-compensation-package-for-postmasters-who-helped-uncover-horizon-scandal
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Consultations launched on proposed acquisition of Meggitt plc by Parker-Hannifin29/06/2022 09:20:00
Consultations on the proposed acquisition of Meggitt plc, a UK aerospace company, by Parker-Hannifin was launched yesterday.
Report shows progress in boosting investment in UK's women entrepreneurs28/06/2022 11:20:00
The latest annual report on the Investing in Women Code is published today.
UK strengthens protections for taxpayers in energy treaty negotiations27/06/2022 11:20:00
The UK has reached a landmark agreement to modernise the terms of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).
Consultation launched on proposed acquisition of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc by Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited24/06/2022 14:20:00
A consultation on the proposed acquisition of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, a UK defence company, by Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited was yesterday launched.
The UK's energy priorities: enhancing energy security and pathways to decarbonisation23/06/2022 15:15:00
Speech delivered by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the Chatham House Second Century London Conference.
Government announces package of new measures to drive space sustainability23/06/2022 14:15:00
The new measures will demonstrate the UK’s commitment, ambition and drive to improve the UK’s sustainable use of space.
Government acts to make it easier for businesses to use temporary staff to help ease disruptions caused by strike action23/06/2022 11:25:00
New law to allow businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.
Government to make it simpler for businesses to apply new product safety markings20/06/2022 16:15:00
Changes will make it simpler for businesses to apply new product conformity markings for most products placed on the market in England, Scotland and Wales.