193 organisations awarded for their support towards the Armed Forces community

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award, the highest badge of honour, recognises the positive role that employers play in supporting the Armed Forces community.

This year, organisations across a range of sectors including transportation, education, finance, and healthcare have been recognised in the awards. Of the Gold Award winners, 28% are either micro or small sized organisations, while 47% are large organisations with over 500 employees. This not only demonstrates the importance of the Covenant, but the skills and benefits that ex-service personnel can bring businesses.

Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families, Dr Andrew Murrison said:

I would like to thank all the organisations that have been recognised in this year’s awards. I’m delighted that we have seen so many organisations recognised with a gold award. Their continued support demonstrates the unique benefits and strengths that our Armed Forces community can bring to the workplace.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, delivered by Defence Relationship Management has a current total of 641 holders. Organisations must reapply every five years to retain their Gold Award status.

To win a Gold award from the Ministry of Defence, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists, and have supportive HR policies in place for reservists, veterans, Cadet Force adult volunteers and the spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

They must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community, by encouraging other organisations to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage with the Employer Recognition Scheme.

This year, Marks & Spencer Plc, Motorola Solutions UK Ltd, Hilton and Toyota Manufacturing UK are among the household names that have been recognised, alongside many small organisations including the Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce.

Director of Corporate Affairs and Forces Community Network Sponsor at M&S, Victoria McKenzie-Gould said:

One of the things I’m most proud of as a colleague at M&S is our history of supporting our Forces. I’m proud that spirit lives on, led by our amazing Forces Community Network, who have helped steer us in just a few years from Bronze to now Gold accreditation in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. From working actively to recruit Forces leavers to giving reservists time off to play their part serving our country, it’s fantastic to see this recognised by the Ministry of Defence. Thank you to them and more importantly to our fantastic Armed Forces community.

CEO at Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce, Sharon Smith said:

As a Gold Award holder, we will continue to promote our advocacy via support and collaboration with members, through our events and via regular engagement with businesses across the two counties. We will also ensure that HR policies are updated, so that Armed Forces community are not disadvantaged; to include a comprehensive Reserve Forces Training Mobilisation policy.

Full list of Employer Recognition Scheme Award holders can be seen here