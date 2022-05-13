194 new Jobcentres open

Thousands more jobseekers are being supported into new jobs, to increase their hours and forge a career through tailored face-to-face job support.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP, and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Lords Minister, Baroness Stedman-Scott, visited a new Jobcentre in Brighton to officially open the site and mark the completion of the programme to open almost 200 new temporary Jobcentres across Great Britain.

With all 194 sites now open, jobseekers from Aberdeen to Plymouth can access DWP’s services in a welcoming, modern environment, where they can meet local employers and be matched to record vacancies in a wide range of sectors.

Work Coaches at the new site in Brighton have joined thousands of colleagues up and down the country at the forefront of the Government’s drive to get 500,000 people currently out of work into jobs by the end of the summer as part of the ‘Way to Work’ campaign.

They are also supporting claimants move to Universal Credit by the end of 2024 as part of the DWP’s careful and phased process to contact those still claiming legacy benefits, as it was revealed earlier this week that around 1.4 million people would be an average of around £220 a month better off on Universal Credit.

The Ministers spoke to some of the 45 Work Coaches at the new Brighton Jobcentre and heard about how they are supporting a wide range of customers with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment, said:

We know how much value people get from being in work, both financially and in boosting their confidence and wellbeing, which is why we’ve increased our local DWP Jobcentre support across all communities. I was delighted to officially open the additional new JCP site in Brighton Queens Square yesterday alongside my DWP colleague, Baroness Stedman-Scott. It was great meeting our Work Coaches and colleagues from Instant who have been integral in getting our new sites up and running and fitting out these new modern environments to make a positive difference to the lives of so many people. This opening marks the completion of our expansion programme with 194 additional Jobcentres now open across Great Britain to support the impact of the pandemic and help people progress. We are getting jobseekers into the record number of vacancies while also supporting those in low paid work to be able to increase their hours, to earn more and move forward in their career.

DWP Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott said:

Our work coaches go above and beyond to help jobseekers no matter their circumstances, unlocking employment barriers, guiding them towards new work and upskilling opportunities to have brighter futures. Jobcentres like this one provide the ideal environment for jobseekers to meet employers, be supported to find work in sectors they may not ordinarily consider and for Universal Credit customers to secure their next role or promotion.

The Jobcentre Plus expansion is among the largest and rapid of its kind in the UK. It has enabled Work Coaches to provide vital support to help people back to work following the Covid-19 Pandemic and has been shortlisted for a Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Award in 2022 in the Public Sector category. The awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Janet White is one of the new recruits based at Brighton Jobcentre Plus.

DWP Work Coach Janet White said:

I love being a Work Coach. Getting to know people and supporting them along the way is very rewarding. Helping people to move forward, gain skills, confidence and an engaging job is so worthwhile.

Piers Harrison is the Customer Service Leader overseeing the new site, bringing with him four years of DWP experience.

Customer Service Leader Piers Harrison said:

I’m really excited for this opportunity to bring our work coach services to the heart of the city located in a fantastic building right in the heart of Brighton. This is a fantastic opportunity for our colleagues to support thousands of customers into training and employment using a tailored approach, in a new, modern, vibrant environment.

