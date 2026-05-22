£1bn boost to PE and school sport to end fitness postcode lottery

Major funding to support new PE and school sport, with targeted support to ensure all children can access equal opportunities for activity.

More young people will have access to high quality PE and school sport under the government’s new PE and School Sport Partnerships Network, which will bring national sporting expertise into every primary and secondary school to tackle inactivity.

The government is investing over £1 billion in school sport over the next three years, including funding for the new Partnerships Network, improvements to school sports facilities and support for primary schools as we move to the new approach.

Backed by £580 million and set to be fully up and running from Spring 2027, the Network will replace the existing PE and Sport Premium and put an end to the one-size fits all model that has failed too many children for too long, while meeting the ask of leading voices in sports education.

Responding to longstanding calls from schools, a further almost £200 million will go towards improving school sporting facilities, which could be used to make facilities more accessible for children with SEND or additional equipment, alongside a one-off £100 million PE Premium payment to support primary schools during the transition year.

Less than half of young people get the 60 minutes of activity a day they need – with girls, those with SEND and those from disadvantaged backgrounds impacted the most, and by the time children reach the end of primary school, 1 in 5 are living with obesity, despite successive governments investing billions through the PE Premium over the past decade.

The shift is part of the Education Secretary’s wider school reforms, with children getting a broader and richer education, including greater emphasis on the importance of sport and music and also builds on the government’s ambition to help raise the healthiest generation ever.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, yesterday said:

This government was elected to give more children the opportunity to get on – no matter where they live. That starts with a richer school experience: not just academic subjects, but music, art, drama and, of course, sport. School sport builds confidence, belonging and wellbeing: priceless gifts that put kids on the path to getting on in life – and can even uncover the elite sports stars of the future. Yet too many children have been missing out. Our new approach will see every child – across both primary and secondary – more physically active regardless of their circumstances, background, ability or where they go to school.”

The new model will modernise the approach that operated successfully in the early 2000s before being scrapped in 2011 by the then-government. Ofsted recognised in 2011 that School Sport Partnerships improved access, participation and school-club links.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock yesterday said:

We want every child to be able to enjoy the benefits of sport, both in school and beyond. Our new Partnerships Network will not only mean that children get access to high-quality PE lessons, it will also bring in clubs, coaches and sporting bodies to help physical activity become part of their everyday lives. Whether it’s setting them on the road to an Olympic or Paralympic dream or simply teeing them up to lead a healthy, active life, getting children engaged in sport and PE early on is vital.

A national delivery partner will work alongside national governing bodies to provide a mixture of universal and targeted support to schools based on their needs to directly tackle the activity divide between boys and girls, and disadvantaged pupils and their peers. Targeted support could include expert and quality assured coaches, top-up swimming lessons and increased extra-curricular opportunities. The universal offer will make online training available to all schools, on demand.

Simon Hayes, Sport England chief executive yesterday said:

We welcome the Government’s continued commitment to school sport and PE, and this investment will help more children and young people experience the many benefits that sport and physical activity can bring. This funding, which includes significant investment in facilities, has the potential to create lasting benefits for schools and communities by improving the places where children and young people can get active and enjoy sport, while helping tackle inequalities in access to physical activity. Creating positive experiences for children and young people is key to helping them build lifelong habits, while supporting their physical health, mental wellbeing and social development. Sport England is looking forward to working closely with schools and partners to help ensure this funding creates more opportunities for children and young people to get active, enjoy sport and build confidence through being active.

Robert Sullivan, CEO, Football Foundation yesterday said:

We welcome today’s announcement from the Department for Education, and the Government’s clear recognition of the vital role that sport and physical activity play in young people’s lives. Every day, at the Football Foundation, we see first-hand the impact well-funded sports facilities in educational settings can have not just on children, but the whole community. With the support of funding from the Premier League, The FA and the Government, we already invest over £20m a year directly into school sports facilities, but we need to do more. Our plans show us that there are almost 400 schools identified as potential sites for further investment including new pitches. Today’s additional funding will support delivering more game changing facilities for young people, ensuring the power of sport can continue to transform communities across the country. High quality pitches and facilities help young people to be active, whilst improving their wellbeing and confidence, and creating stronger community connections. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government and our partners to ensure every child in the country has access to great places to play.”

The announcement builds on the Prime Minister’s commitment to reform school sport, set out when he met the Lionesses ahead of the Euros to back their call for equal access to sport for every child.

It builds on the government’s broader mission to raise the healthiest generation of children from rolling out free breakfast clubs and extending free school meals to half a million more children to restricting junk food advertising, banning volume-price promotions on less healthy food and drink and updating School Food Standards.

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