Charity Commission
|Printable version
£1bn gift transfer to British Museum given green light
The Charity Commission has given its formal permission for the most valuable object donation in British museum history to go ahead.
In November 2024, the Trustees of the Sir Percival David Foundation announced they were to make a permanent donation of their collection of Chinese ceramics to the British Museum.
The collection numbers around 1,700 pieces estimated at around £1bn.
The gift was subject to regulatory authority from the Commission, which has the power to authorise payments or transfers of assets from charities where this is not explicitly allowed for in the charity’s governing document.
The Commission has now provided written authority under the Charities Act to change the Foundation’s governing document to enable the permanent transfer of the collection.
In such cases, the relevant trustees need to think about how best to further the charity’s purpose before making the gift.
In this case, the Sir Percival David Foundation was keen to fulfil its founder’s determination to use his collection to inform and inspire people, by keeping it on public view and enabling academic study of the pieces, while managing the charity’s resources effectively by transferring the costs of maintaining the collection.
Sir Percival David (1892–1964) was a British businessman who collected ceramics in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and China. Sir Percival’s collection has been on loan to the British Museum since 2009 in the specially designed bilingual Room 95, where it has been studied and enjoyed by millions of visitors.
Head of Regulatory Authority at the Charity Commission, Christine Barker, yesterday said:
We are pleased to have given authority for this remarkable transfer to go ahead. The Foundation’s trustees are clear that ensuring the safe and accessible display of their founder’s collection is fully aligned with their charitable objects.
Our team are dedicated to considering such applications carefully, balancing the need to reflect changing circumstances against the importance of ensuring trustees safeguard their assets to pursue their charitable aims.
Director of the British Museum, Dr Nicholas Cullinan yesterday said:
I am humbled by the generosity of the Trustees of the Sir Percival David Foundation in permanently entrusting their incomparable private collection to the British Museum and thank the Charity Commission for their support in now approving the transfer.
These celebrated objects add a special dimension to our own collection and together offer scholars, researchers and visitors around the world the incredible opportunity to study and enjoy the very best examples of Chinese craftsmanship anywhere in existence.
Chair of The Sir Percival David Foundation of Chinese Art and The Sir Percival David Foundation Academic and Research Fund Colin Sheaf FSA yesterday said:
Sir Percival was motivated by three principal concerns. These were to preserve the whole collection together for posterity, to display it publicly and safely in its entirety, and to ensure that his superb porcelain should not only be admired by connoisseurs for its beauty but should also educate the widest possible audience about China’s historic culture which he greatly admired.
With the valued support of the Charity Commission, the Foundation Trustees have taken this major decision because they believe that this transfer entirely meets the philanthropic intentions and long-term wishes of the Founder almost a century ago.
Highlights from the Sir Percival David collection include the ‘David vases’ from 1351. Their discovery revolutionised the dating for blue and white ceramics.
The collection also includes a “Chicken cup” used to serve wine for the Chenghua emperor (1465–87) and Ru wares made for the Northern Song dynasty court around 1086.
In the past year the Charity Commission considered 545 applications for the transfer of money or assets, often to enable trustees to switch these holdings to more modern charity structures.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/1bn-gift-transfer-to-british-museum-given-green-light
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Updated SORP: charities encouraged to respond to consultation and be ready for change31/03/2025 15:25:00
The joint SORP-making body recently launched a public consultation on the next version of the charities accounting and reporting framework.
Charity regulator warns about fraudulent letters sent on its behalf18/03/2025 12:20:00
Charity Commission warns charities about fraudulent messages recently sent to charities and trustees.
Celebrating World Book Day and the importance of reading06/03/2025 13:10:00
Today is World Book Day, an important moment to reflect on the power of storytelling to inspire, educate and connect young people across the world.
Regulator criticises governance at Sikh TV charity28/02/2025 15:10:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has found serious failings at Sikh Channel Community Broadcasting Company Limited.
Regulators urge safe giving to charities this Ramadan25/02/2025 13:20:00
Steps to 'donate with confidence' will help the millions of pounds raised by Muslims in Britain reach intended good causes.
Regulator to investigate Walsall community football charities20/02/2025 14:20:00
The Charity Commission has launched statutory inquiries into Walsall Wood Community Football Club and Walsall Wood Saints Junior Football Club.
Regulator investigates charity over financial controls20/02/2025 10:05:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to examine ongoing regulatory concerns regarding the trustees’ management and administration of Zlotchiv (charity register number 1181876).
Regulator to investigate Christian aid charity over unexplained spending12/02/2025 13:05:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Total Healing World Outreach over concerns about financial decisions.
Charity regulator convenes discussions on safe delivery of urgent Middle East aid07/02/2025 12:20:00
The Charity Commission hosted a roundtable meeting yesterday (6 February 2025) bringing together major international aid charities and government departments to discuss the pressing need to secure the flow of aid to the Middle East.