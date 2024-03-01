Welsh Government
£1m boost for marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry in Wales
£1 million of Welsh Government funding is being made available to boost the marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
The support comes from the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme, with the application window for this funding opening yesterday. The scheme aims to ensure environmentally and economically sustainable growth in the sector and help coastal communities prosper into the future.
Those in the industry can apply for funding for a wide range of activities from 11 separate categories.
These include, but are not limited to, funding to increase the potential of aquaculture sites and equipment on vessels aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency, and professional advice for businesses ranging from marine environment sustainability to business and marketing strategies. Applicants could also apply for funding for projects to carry out research on health safety and wellbeing needs for the sector.
The maximum grant award is £100,000, with the minimum grant award being £500. The application window closes on 10 May and successful applicants will be notified during July.
Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, where the application and claims processes can be found. Details of the scheme, including guidance, can be found on the Welsh Government’s website.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said:
I am pleased to be able to make £1 million available to support our marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry.
The Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme offers funding for a broad range of actions which can be vital in helping businesses to take advantage of opportunities and grow.
I encourage everyone with an interest to visit the Welsh Government’s website to learn more about the scheme and apply by the closing date of 10 May.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/1m-boost-marine-fisheries-and-aquaculture-industry-wales
