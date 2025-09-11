Northern Ireland Office
£2 million boost for integrated education in Northern Ireland
NI Secretary visited Integrated College Dungannon to see how integrated education in NI is delivering reconciliation and building stronger communities.
- Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP visited Integrated College Dungannon on Thursday 4 September.
- Mr Benn heard from students how integrated education helps build understanding and friendship.
- The Government announced £2 million for Integrated Education at the 2025 Spending Review.
As a new academic year begins, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, visited Integrated College Dungannon to see first-hand how integrated education in Northern Ireland is delivering reconciliation and helping to build stronger communities.
Mr Benn met with pupils and teachers and planted an acorn tree in celebration of the school’s 30th anniversary this week. Established in 1995 with just 60 pupils and 10 staff, the college has now grown substantially to 780 pupils and 130 staff.
After a tour of the school, he held an engaging roundtable discussion with A-Level students about the benefits of integrated education and its role in fostering unity between people from different backgrounds.
Speaking after the visit, the Secretary of State recently said:
Integrated education is reconciliation in action. Every day, young people from different backgrounds are learning together, forming friendships, and building a shared experience that will help shape Northern Ireland’s future.
Our mission is to help every child to achieve and thrive at school, through excellent teaching and high standards. This £2 million investment demonstrates our commitment to breaking down barriers to opportunity through practical action, not just words.
Through this Government’s Plan for Change, we want to ensure children are given the best start in life, and by investing in integrated education, we are investing in the next generation who will continue to build upon Northern Ireland’s lasting peace.
Maura McKenna, Vice Principal of Integrated College Dungannon recently said:
It was fantastic to welcome the Secretary of State to school today to see the positive impact of integrated education in action.”
Every day, we see the benefits of young people from different backgrounds learning together, forming a diverse range of friendships, and developing an understanding and respect that will serve them throughout their lives.
The IEF and NICIE jointly recently said:
This generous funding from the UK Government will help to support the growth of Integrated Education across Northern Ireland.
Integrated schools intentionally educate children and young people of all religious, social and cultural backgrounds, together in the same school, where every day pupils can learn with, from and about each other.
This support will help deliver high-quality Integrated Education that prepares young people for success, fostering relationships essential to Northern Ireland’s continued peace and prosperity.
