£2 million for independent pig producers

Support available to those most at risk from drop in pig prices.

A new £2 million support scheme for Scotland’s independent pig producers has been launched to help with the significant market challenges facing the sector.

The funding aims to support farms most at risk from a prolonged drop in pig prices, which is threatening businesses and the long-term viability of the Prime Scottish Pork brand. Scotland has lost an estimated 15% of sows in the independent sector since the start of the year and four producers have already exited the market.

Pig price falls have been driven by a combination of EU market weakness, processing disruption, seasonal plant constraints and ongoing supply chain pressure, while lower European pricing continues to exert downward pressure across UK markets.

As independent producers have consistently been receiving substantially lower market prices than normal, those eligible will be able to claim the difference between the price they received for their pigs and 85% of the Standard Pig Price (SPP), which is the average UK deadweight price.

The scheme will open to applications from 15 July. The support will apply retrospectively to losses incurred since March, with provision for the scheme to continue until August 2026.

Rural Affairs Secretary Gillian Martin said:

“The pig sector is going through an incredibly difficult time, and I want to do all we can to help the most vulnerable farms. "The price shock is being felt across the UK, which is why I am taking action - in a challenging financial context - to provide an additional £2 million of direct support to independent Scottish pig producers who have been hit hardest. “This vital funding, which is only available in Scotland, will help protect local jobs, sustain Scotland’s pork supply chain, safeguard the Prime Scottish Pork brand, and protect the production of high-quality, high welfare, locally produced food. "I have also written to the UK Government calling for urgent action to support the pig industry, including following our example and increasing resources and investment to improve biosecurity at our borders to prevent diseases such as African Swine Fever entering the country. Outbreaks of the disease in Europe have exacerbated the price issues facing the sector.”

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) Chair Kate Rowell said:

“The Scottish Government’s funding support for the Scottish pig sector is greatly appreciated and will provide much needed practical and mental relief from the significant pressures our producers are currently under. “As a result of plummeting producer confidence, breeding sow slaughter jumped by nearly 40% year-on-year at Scottish abattoirs in the first five months of 2026, with implications for future pork production levels. QMS alongside key partners representing the Scottish pig industry continues to work closely with Scottish Government to tackle this critical issue and the profitability challenges being faced. “A recent independent survey commissioned by QMS showed unwavering consumer support for local produce, with eight out of 10 respondents in Scotland saying they want their supermarkets to prioritise stocking Scottish red meat over imported alternatives. This funding will help support availability of local pork now and in the future, safeguard the Prime Scottish Pork Brand and the survival of the Scottish pig sector, which is worth around £300 million to Scotland.”

Roderic Bruce, United Pig Cooperative Board Director for Scotland, said:

“The Scottish Government’s £2 million support package is extremely welcome and will provide much-needed assistance to pig producers during an exceptionally difficult period. On behalf of our co-operative members, we recognise that while this funding cannot fully compensate for the shockingly poor market prices currently being offered, it will help bridge part of the gap and provide some relief at a time when producers are receiving significantly less for their pigs than they were this time last year, when all pigs were being sold at market value. “The prolonged period of poor returns has left many producers seriously questioning their future in the industry. While this support is not a long-term solution, it may provide enough breathing space to delay some producers from exiting the sector and help maintain confidence until market conditions improve.”

Background

Details about eligibility and how to apply will be available on the Scottish Government’s website when the support scheme opens on 15 July.

Pig producers under the same ownership as the operators of the abattoir will not be eligible for the scheme.

The latest UK Standard Pig Price (SPP) is 175.70 pence per kg deadweight, for the week ending 4 July 2026 – which is more than 30 p/kg lower than the same time last year. Pork markets | AHDB

In November 2019, Scottish Ministers agreed to the establishment of a dedicated detector dog service delivered by Border Force for the detection of products of animal origin in Scotland’s airports and ports.