£2 million investment to advance materials innovation

Innovate UK is investing £2 million in 23 feasibility studies to accelerate advanced materials innovations across key UK growth sectors.

The projects are the first to be supported through the National Materials Innovation Programme, announced as part of the Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan within the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

It brings together the people, expertise and investment needed to help turn the UK’s world-leading materials capability into real-world impact.

The funding will help businesses assess the technical and commercial potential of innovations and build evidence for future development.

Why materials matter

Materials underpin many of the technologies, products and industries that drive economic growth and improve everyday life.

From batteries and medical devices to transport systems, packaging and renewable energy technologies, advances in materials are essential to addressing some of the UK’s biggest industrial, societal and environmental challenges.

Connecting UK capability

The National Materials Innovation Programme is delivered by Innovate UK and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

It aims to accelerate the journey from discovery to commercial adoption by connecting businesses, researchers, investors and end users.

Turning ideas into impact

The projects will assess ideas across six high-growth themes identified in the National Materials Innovation Strategy, alongside a strategic opportunity focused on metamaterials and metasurfaces.

Together, they will explore opportunities to strengthen UK capability in areas including clean energy, future healthcare, sustainable construction and next-generation consumer products.

M-Spin will explore a new high-performance material designed to make green hydrogen production more efficient and affordable, helping accelerate the transition to cleaner energy.

Bounce-Biomedical will explore a new biodegradable implant that could help people with serious knee injuries recover more quickly, reduce the need for knee replacements and return to everyday activities sooner.

Driving future growth

Bruce Adderley, Director of Advanced Manufacturing at Innovate UK said:

Advanced materials are fundamental to the technologies and industries that will drive future economic growth, strengthen resilience and support the transition to a more sustainable economy. Through the National Materials Innovation Programme, we are helping businesses test ambitious ideas, build partnerships and move world-leading research towards real-world applications. These projects demonstrate the breadth of UK innovation and the important role materials will play in shaping the industries of tomorrow.