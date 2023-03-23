£2 million of National Lottery money to support vital community services in Wales

Today 48 communities across Wales have been awarded £2 million of National Lottery money. The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales today announced its latest round of grants, including support for communities through the cost of living crisis.

Manage Money Wales CIC, in Rhondda Cynon Taf has been awarded £249,831 to support local people on low incomes by creating a permanent home for their community Sharing Shop. They will also establish a community pantry and fridge, and organise workshops and outreach activities, including a pop-up shop.

Jennifer Hare, Chief Executive at Manage Money Wales CIC, said:

“Thanks to the National Lottery players, we are able to open the Community Sharing Shop on a full-time basis and expand our services offering a free community cafe and pantry; free financial training, support and guidance and run free activities, events and workshops."

Stage Goat Theatre Company CIC in Lampeter, Ceredigion, were successful in applying for a grant of £95,705 to provide young people aged 14-25 with a youth café, warm space in the town. The space will be a focal point for young people in the local community and will help them to address the challenges that they face as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Tracey O’Grady, Founding Director of Stage Goat Theatre, said:

“Our young volunteers here at Stage Goat have been reaching out to their peers to ask them an important question. “What do young people want/need in their community?”. We are beyond proud of what our volunteers have done to bring this youth led café into existence. It was something that was very much needed and wanted in our community and it would not have been possible without the support from the National Lottery Community Fund, and the vision of our local youth!”

In Vale of Glamorgan, Richard Taylor Memorial Fund‘s £80,900 National Lottery grant will redevelop the skate park in Knap Gardens, Barry. The new park arena will provide a space for able-bodied and disabled skaters a space to enjoy outdoor exercise and an outdoor space for community members of all ages to socialise.

Gaynor Taylor of the Richard Taylor Memorial Fund, said:

“I am thrilled that The National Lottery has provided the extra funding needed for the new Richard Taylor Memorial Skatepark to proceed. I am really looking forward to Bendcrete coming on site. I’d like to thank Sports Wales, the Vale of Glamorgan Council, The National Lottery, the Waterloo Foundation, the South Wales Police Youth Trust and the generosity of everyone who have made donations to make this project possible.”

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“National Lottery funding continues to support community organisations doing important work, and providing vital services for local people. These latest awards demonstrate how National Lottery funding can make a positive difference, and National Lottery players can be proud to be supporting communities in this way.”

A total of £2,033,284 has been awarded in grants made possible thanks to National Lottery players’ ticket purchases. The full list of grants awarded is attached, to find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

Notes to Editors

About us

We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Since June 2004, we have made over 200,000 grants and awarded over £9 billion to projects that have benefited millions of people.

We are passionate about funding great ideas that matter to communities and make a difference to people’s lives. Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise £30 million each week* for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994 £43 billion has been raised for good causes**. National Lottery funding has been used to support over 635,000 projects**. That’s 255 projects per postcode area.**

*based on 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

** based on figures from November 1994 to 31 March 2021