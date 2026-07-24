Welsh Government
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£2 million scheme to help make tourism and hospitality more accessible
Tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales are being encouraged to apply for a new £2 million grant scheme to improve accessibility and create more inclusive visitor experiences, the Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, has announced.
The Croeso i Bawb grant scheme is being launched today to support practical improvements that help remove barriers for disabled visitors and those travelling with them.
The scheme will help businesses make changes that enable more people to plan and enjoy their visit with confidence, while supporting the Welsh Government’s wider ambition to make Wales a more accessible and welcoming destination for everyone.
Projects could include accessible toilets and bedrooms, improved paths and hearing loops, inclusive play areas, sensory spaces, rest areas, accessible outdoor seating and improved visitor routes that make visitor spaces more welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.
The Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:
A quarter of all visitors to Wales are disabled; if Wales says 'croeso' to the world, that word cannot come with small print - the welcome to Wales must be real for everyone.
It must hold true for disabled visitors, neurodivergent visitors and people with hidden conditions and barriers. That's why we are launching Croeso i Bawb, to help tourism and hospitality businesses open their doors wider still.
Accessibility is good business, but, more than that, it is simply what 'hospitality' means.
To help with the application process businesses will be able to use practical guidance and a toolkit.
This has been created in collaboration with Wales-based not-for-profit PIWS, to encourage applicants to consider every stage of the visitor experience, understand what works well, identify barriers, and prioritise improvements that will make the biggest difference.
Davina Carey-Evans, from PIWS, said:
At PIWS, we are pleased to contribute our lived experience expertise to support the development of this scheme. The most effective accessibility improvements come from listening to disabled people and using their insight to create innovative, inclusive environments.
Accessibility is not just a legal requirement; it is a strategic investment. By investing in accessible premises and facilities, tourism businesses can enhance customer satisfaction, support and retain staff, attract new markets, and generate a measurable return on investment, while helping to make Wales a truly welcoming destination for everyone.
Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector are being asked to submit applications by 21 September 2026.
Owner of Stangwrach Holiday Cottages, and winner of the Visit Wales Accessible and Inclusive National Tourism Award 2025, Grace Maidment said:
At Stangwrach we are truly passionate about inclusive hospitality and creating a space where everyone can feel welcome. Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing and memorable break – regardless of mobility, age, or need for support.
We’ve carefully designed our cottages to welcome all guests, whether travelling as an individual, with a carer, with family, or as part of a larger group. Being accessible to all guests makes complete business sense and has enabled us to welcome guests which otherwise may not have been able to visit. We are extremely proud to have been recognised by the award and welcome the opportunities the Croeso i Bawb scheme provides.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/2-million-scheme-help-make-tourism-and-hospitality-more-accessible
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