£2 million to back Global South leadership on loss and damage

Funding backs frontline countries to lead their own solutions.

The Scottish Government will provide £2 million to help countries that have done the least to cause the climate crisis but are being hit hardest by its effects.

The funding will support countries in the Global South to lead their own response to loss and damage: the harm caused by climate change that people cannot prevent or prepare for.

The largest share, £1.2 million, will go to the Climate Vulnerable Forum – Vulnerable 20 (CVF -V20), an organisation of countries at high risk from climate change, to support community led responses to loss and damage across the Pacific, Africa and Asia.

A further £500,000 will contribute to a new partnership with the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, which will help Uganda, Kiribati, and St Nevis and Kitts to better understand and respond to the lesser acknowledged damage climate change causes including impacts to people's health, culture, heritage and natural environment, so they can recover and become more resilient.

The remaining £300,000 will extend Scotland's partnership with the Loss and Damage Collaboration, helping climate-vulnerable countries access vital climate finance and strengthening their voice at COP31 and beyond.

Speaking from the COP31 UN Climate Summit in Türkiye, Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“Scotland continues to proudly support communities which – despite having done the least to cause climate change – are suffering its worst impacts. Countries in the Global South need support to deal with loss and damage now. “I am proud that Scotland was the first government to commit funding explicitly for loss and damage, and since COP26 in Glasgow we have provided over £10 million to support some of the most vulnerable communities. “This latest funding builds on that and shows we are acting with urgency to provide practical support. It will help communities in the Global South respond to climate change, access finance and have a stronger voice in international decision-making. We also want to share our learning and support Global South leadership. "Climate justice is central to our approach. We want finance to reach those hit hardest, through locally led action that puts young people, women, disabled people and Indigenous Peoples at the heart of climate solutions and, crucially, ensures that the most underrepresented voices are listened to and, more importantly, heard.”

Erin Roberts, Executive Director, Loss and Damage Collaboration yesterday said:

"Support from the Scottish Government has helped the Loss and Damage Collaboration expand its work and increase its impact. Last year we provided tailored technical support and developed a toolkit to help developing countries respond to loss and damage caused by climate change. This year the funding has allowed us to continue as a knowledge broker and convenor for our network of nearly 450 people and organisations working worldwide to make sure frontline communities and vulnerable countries get the support they need. "At COP31, we will use our advocacy and storytelling to push for an ambitious outcome and show that there is enough money in the world for everyone to thrive. We are truly grateful for this support."

Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction yesterday said:

“I commend the Scottish Government for its leadership and vision in tackling the climate emergency. Through this partnership, we will help the most vulnerable countries better understand and reduce the non-economic losses caused by climate change and disasters, many of which remain hidden and underappreciated.”

H.E. The Most Honourable Elizabeth Thompson, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary for Climate Change, Small Island States (SIDS) & Law of the Sea, Barbados and Sherpa to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, S.C. M.P., Chair of the CVF-V20 yesterday said:

“I welcome Scotland’s partnership with the CVF -V20 which puts loss and damage finance directly into the hands of climate-hit communities through the V20’s Loss and Damage Funding Program. For 77 climate-vulnerable countries, home to 1.8 billion people, our agenda in the CVF-V20 is delivery. “Climate change has already cost V20 economies a fifth of their GDP potential since 2000, and every tenth of a degree beyond 1.5°C raises the bill. This has serious implications both for national development and the quality of life for our citizens. Scotland is helping to close the funding gap where it matters most, and we are optimistic about the potential of our partnership with Scotland.”

Background

Climate Vulnerable Forum

Loss and Damage Collaboration

COP31