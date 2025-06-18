Welsh Government
£2 million to revitalise Bangor City Centre
The Welsh Government is providing more than £2 million in Transforming Towns funding to support three major regeneration projects in Bangor as the city celebrates its 1500th anniversary.
These projects form part of the Welsh Government's wider strategy to transform town and city centres across Wales, creating sustainable urban spaces that support local economies, improve wellbeing, and foster community connection.
The funding will secure the former Debenhams building, with plans for a new health and wellbeing hub and city centre greening initiatives as part of Bangor's milestone anniversary celebrations. Funding has already supported renovations to the recently opened Parc y Coleg, strengthening connections between the city centre and Bangor University, and providing accessible and user-friendly space for the entire community.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to revitalising Bangor's city centre during this historic anniversary year.
These projects will not only transform vacant spaces and improve connectivity, but also enhance wellbeing opportunities for residents and visitors.
Our Transforming Towns programme is designed to create sustainable, attractive urban centres that meet the needs of communities across Wales. In Bangor, we're supporting projects that will increase footfall, improve access to vital services, and create greener, more welcoming public spaces that everyone can enjoy.
Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said:
We’re delighted to be working alongside the Welsh Government and the Transforming Towns programme. This support allows us to move forward with key projects that will make a real difference to Bangor.
Initiatives such as the redevelopment of Parc y Coleg will provide high-quality public space that benefits both local residents and students. These projects not only support the city’s regeneration, but also form a fitting part of Bangor’s 1500th anniversary celebrations.
