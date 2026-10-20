Welsh Government
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2 months to go, have your say on culture and sport in Wales
The Welsh Government is calling for the views of people, organisations, sports and culture community groups to develop a new, ambitious strategy for culture and sport in Wales.
With 2 months to go until a call for evidence closes, the Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan is urging anyone in Wales to have their say and contribute their views and evidence to help shape the strategy.
The aim of the strategy is to unlock the potential of culture and sport in Wales. Culture and sport play a central role for the benefit of people, communities and the Welsh economy.
An important part of this work is building a clear understanding of the current state of play for culture and sport in Wales. Robust data and evidence will be central to targeting support where it will have the greatest impact.
Work is already underway on an audit of community and regional sports facilities to inform targeted capital investment over the term of the government and beyond.
Alongside the call for evidence, Welsh Government is building on existing research and engagement work within the sector with targeted discussion sessions and workshops. The aim is also to put in place sustainable structures for ongoing engagement and collaboration for the future. Hearing from voices from all parts of Wales, now, and as the Strategy is developed and delivered, will be central to its success.
Cabinet Minister Heledd Fychan yesterday said:
With 2 months to go until the consultation closes, I am urging everyone with a stake in the future of culture and sport in Wales to make their voice heard. Culture and sport in Wales are not a ‘nice to have’ or optional extra, they are of fundamental importance to our nation.
This Government believes in the power of culture and sport to transform lives, to contribute to the vision of moving towards a preventative health agenda to place our health service on a more sustainable footing, and because we are determined to build a Wales where creativity thrives.
Time is limited, and I don't want anyone who would like to contribute to this new strategy to miss out. Take your opportunity, have your say and help shape the future of culture and sport in Wales.
All responses need to be submitted by 18 December 2026.
Search for ‘A vision for culture and sport in Wales’ on gov.wales for more.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/2-months-go-have-your-say-culture-and-sport-wales
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