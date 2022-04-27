HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
2.1 million annual tax credits packs to be issued
Working families on tax credits are being asked to check their details so they do not miss out on this vital government support.
About 2.1 million tax credits customers will begin to receive their annual renewal packs this week from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
The packs will be sent between 25 April and 27 May, and customers have until 31 July to check their details are correct and update HMRC if there has been a change in their circumstances.
Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support, so it is important that people do not miss out on money they are entitled to.
There are 2 types of renewal packs:
- if it has a red line across the first page and says ‘reply now’, customers will need to confirm their circumstances to renew their tax credits
- if it has a black line across the first page and says ‘check now’, customers will need to check their details are correct. If correct, customers do not need to do anything and their tax credits will be automatically renewed
About 630,000 customers will need to confirm their circumstances to renew their tax credits for the 2022 to 2023 tax year.
Customers can renew their tax credits for free via GOV.UK or the HMRC app.
Renewing online is quick and easy. Customers can log into GOV.UK to check the progress of their renewal, be reassured it is being processed and know when they will hear back from HMRC. Customers choosing to use the HMRC app on their smartphone can:
- renew their tax credits
- update changes to their claim
- check their tax credits payments schedule
- find out how much they have earned for the year
HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.
How do I use the HMRC app to manage my tax credits?
If there is a change in a customer’s circumstances that could affect their tax credits claims, they must report the changes to HMRC. Circumstances that could affect tax credits payments include changes to:
- living arrangements
- childcare
- working hours
- income (increase or decrease)
Tax credits are ending and will be replaced by Universal Credit by the end of 2024. Many customers who move from tax credits to Universal Credit could be financially better off and can use an independent benefits calculator to check. If customers choose to apply sooner, it is important to get independent advice beforehand as they will not be able to go back to tax credits or any other benefits that Universal Credit replaces.
Further information
Find out more about renewing tax credits claims.
Customers can download the HMRC app for free from their smartphone app store.
Find out more about Universal Credit replacing tax credits.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/21-million-annual-tax-credits-packs-to-be-issued
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
UK to revoke Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognised status19/04/2022 14:15:00
The UK’s tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has today (19 April 2022) announced its intention to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange’s (MOEX) status as a recognised stock exchange.
HMRC names avoidance scheme promoters for first time07/04/2022 15:20:00
HMRC uses new legal powers to name tax avoidance schemes and their promoters, for the first time.
Government urges businesses to take advantage of National Insurance relief when hiring veterans06/04/2022 13:22:00
Businesses hiring former members of the UK armed forces in their first year of civilian employment can save thousands of pounds through National Insurance relief.
More than 142,000 use online payment plans to pay their Self Assessment tax bill05/04/2022 09:10:00
HMRC's online Time to Pay facility has been used by more than 142,000 Self Assessment customers since April 2021, helping to spread the cost of their tax bill.
Thousands of families can receive help with Easter childcare costs29/03/2022 11:10:00
Working parents could get up to £2,000 a year to pay for regulated childcare, including holiday clubs and out-of-school activities in the Easter holidays.
Less than one week to go for MTD28/03/2022 11:10:00
Making Tax Digital will be mandatory for VAT-registered businesses from 1 April 2022. Businesses should sign up now and select their MTD compatible software.
One week left to pay your Self Assessment tax bill24/03/2022 14:10:00
Self Assessment customers have until 1 April 2022 to pay their 2020 to 2021 tax bill or set up a payment plan to avoid incurring a penalty.
HMRC calls on businesses to get ready to move to customs IT platform over the summer24/03/2022 13:05:00
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is writing to businesses to tell them about a change to the UK’s customs systems.