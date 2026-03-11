£2.2 million boost for volunteering across Scotland

Volunteering Support Fund 2025-27 grants announced.

More than 100 grassroots organisations across Scotland will share £2.2 million to recruit and support volunteers in their communities.

Over the next two years, the Volunteering Support Fund 2025-27 will benefit small and medium sized third sector organisations from the Highlands to the Borders with grants of up to £20,000 to projects that are making a real difference to people's lives.

Projects receiving funding include the Inverness Tool Library which enables people to borrow equipment they might not otherwise afford and Toryglen Community Youth Project, a fully volunteer-run charity improving the lives of children and families in deprived communities.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart yesterday said:

"Volunteers are the backbone of our communities. Day in, day out, they give their time, energy and compassion to help others, asking for nothing in return, and I want to thank every volunteer for their selflessness. "This £2.2 million investment recognises the incredible contribution volunteers make across our country. From supporting refugees to tackling loneliness, from running youth projects to protecting our environment, volunteers are there making Scotland a better place. "I would also encourage anyone considering volunteering to take that step whether you have a few hours a week or a few hours a month. Volunteering offers the chance to learn new skills, meet new people and experience the genuine fulfilment that comes from helping others."

Toryglen Community Youth Project trustee Kay Wright yesterday said:

“The Volunteering Support Fund is helping us to remove barriers and create opportunities for people in our community to get involved. The support empowers us to do more, especially for those who have lacked opportunities in the past, by creating personalised and bespoke pathways into volunteering.”

Head of Operations and Development for the Impact Funding Partnership Diane Wilson yesterday said:

“As the only fund specifically supporting volunteer development programmes nationally, the Volunteering Support Fund is vital to the 116 organisations receiving a grant. It enables them to employ essential co-ordinator roles, develop and strengthen policies and procedures, and provide bespoke support to engage with people experiencing barriers to volunteering. This funding will contribute to stronger organisations and more connected communities.”

Background

The Volunteering Support Fund is managed by Impact Funding Partners on behalf of the Scottish Government. Following a competitive application process, 116 organisations were selected from 252 applications.

The full list of funded organisations is available here: www.gov.scot/publications/volunteering-support-fund-projects-funded

The 2025-27 fund specifically aims to increase diversity within volunteering by helping recruit volunteers who may face barriers, including people from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds and disabled people.