Welsh Government
|Printable version
£2.2 million to help Welsh SMEs boost productivity and sales
Small and medium-sized manufacturers across Wales will now have access to funding to modernise their businesses and boost sales through £2.2 million of new investment.
The Tech Valleys Business Productivity Enhancement Programme helps engineering and manufacturing companies work efficiently and develop new products through cutting-edge technology.
Over three years, eligible companies will receive a free business diagnostic. Those who qualify can then apply for a capital grant between £10,000 and £50,000.
Recipients also receive a tailored support package covering skills development and export advice.
The programme has a strong track record in enhancing productivity for Welsh SMEs.
Between 2020 and 2023, 83% of recipients reported increased productivity. Collectively, businesses generated an additional £1.6 million in sales while raising wages, upskilling their workforce and safeguarding jobs.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans yesterday said:
This £2.2 million investment shows our commitment to strengthening Wales's manufacturing sector. By helping SMEs adopt new technologies and digitise their processes, we are helping to protect jobs and create opportunities for growth across Welsh communities.
I am confident this funding will help even more Welsh manufacturers thrive and compete in an increasingly digital marketplace.
Some companies, like Blackwood-based JR Gilbert Engineering, have already received funding this year.
The precision engineering company has used funding to buy advanced computer-controlled machines, enabling them to take on more complex work and significantly improve efficiency.
Director of JR Gilbert Engineering, James Beavis yesterday said:
Using the funding, we purchased a large CNC machine – a Doosan DNM 750 which has enabled us to undertake complex 3D machining of large 1.5T mould tooling, supporting local companies requiring refurbishment work.
We have also invested in advanced software and staff training to program intricate toolpaths, while integrated probing allows us to generate detailed accuracy reports. This investment has strengthened local supply chain resilience and provided additional capacity as our customer grows.
Funding has also benefited family-owned Caerphilly company, Cottam and Brookes Engineering, who bought a new digital 3D portable measuring arm for more precise measurements, enabling them to speed up processes.
Cottam and Brookes Engineering yesterday said:
The BPEP funding has improved production by streamlining services and increasing operational efficiency. This advanced equipment has enhanced accuracy, reducing errors and waste while improving overall quality.
The introduction of laser scanning technology option has expanded capabilities, enabling detailed design work and creating opportunities for higher-value, design led projects that strengthen long term business growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/22-million-help-welsh-smes-boost-productivity-and-sales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Putting money back in older people's pockets19/02/2026 16:30:00
Older people across Wales are getting vital support to increase their incomes and claim benefits they are entitled to, thanks to Welsh Government funded advice services.
NHS waiting list and long waits continue to fall19/02/2026 13:30:00
The plan to cut long waiting times and the waiting list is working as the number of people waiting has fallen to its lowest level in almost three years.
"A chance to do something just for me" – 13-year-old carer on the importance of short breaks19/02/2026 09:15:00
Celyn Lloyd-Taylor, aged 13 from Cwmbran, took a well-earned break from his daily caring responsibilities this week to gorge walk in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.
Faster, greener, more reliable: £23.1 million for Wales’ ambulance fleet17/02/2026 14:05:00
New replacement ambulances and response vehicles will soon be on the road thanks to a £23.1 million investment by the Welsh Government.
Wales to celebrate St David's Day with £1 million fund for community events17/02/2026 11:05:00
The list of celebratory events that will be supported by the St David’s Day Fund 2026 was recently (15 February 2026) published by the Welsh Government.
Rapid diagnostic testing for bacterial infections to be rolled out in primary care17/02/2026 09:05:00
Rapid testing for bacterial infections is being rolled out in community pharmacies and GP surgeries across Wales.
£600 million milestone for Help to Buy - Wales as scheme continues to support homeownership dreams16/02/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Government has invested more than £600 million in its Help to Buy – Wales scheme, supporting thousands of people across the country to achieve their dream of homeownership.
Outdoor adventurers bring bus boost16/02/2026 14:05:00
Bus passenger numbers have jumped in some of Wales’ most scenic outdoor locations, according to the most recent figures.