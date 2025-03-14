£2.2m boost to empower independent living for older and disabled people in Wales

The Welsh Government has reallocated £2.2 million to the Disabled Facilities Grant to support housing adaptations for older and disabled people, enabling them to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.

All local authorities in Wales have been offered the grant funding to spend on housing adaptations in their regions this financial year.

The grant is designed to help older and disabled people make necessary adaptations to their homes to improve accessibility and safety.

Adaptations can be tailored to meet the specific needs of an individual to improve mobility and access throughout the home, including modifications such as grab rails, widening doors and installing ramps.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

Home adaptations can be a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and I'm pleased that we’re able to provide further funding to help more people live with greater independence and dignity. These vital services support people to be discharged from hospital when they are fit to go home, helping to relieve pressure on the NHS.

An additional £5.5 million in capital investment has also been agreed to support independent living programmes in the next financial year, bringing the capital budget for 2025-26 to £25 million. Revenue funding has also been increased to more than £6 million.

Home safety, repairs and adaptation(Sub-topic)