£2.35 billion Typhoon upgrade sustains 1,300 UK jobs

Typhoon fighter jets will be fitted with the world’s most advanced radar – part of a £2.35 billion investment at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Additional upgrades will ensure jet can counter emerging threats

Funding sustains 1,300 engineering jobs across the UK

The state-of-the-art European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar will further transform the Eurofighter Typhoon’s control of the air, bringing a world-leading electronic warfare capability which will allow the aircraft to simultaneously detect, identify and track multiple targets in the air and on the ground.

It will support operations in the most challenging situations, equipping pilots with the ability to suppress enemy air defences using high-powered jamming and engage targets whilst beyond the reach of threats.

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin, said:

It’s vital the UK remains at the forefront of military capabilities to be able to deter and defend. These technological enhancements will maintain the cutting-edge capabilities of Eurofighter Typhoon and help underpin the development path towards the Future Combat Air System.

The work also ensures the aircraft can integrate additional capabilities and weapons later in the decade to counter emerging threats until 2040 and beyond.

This sees Typhoon enhanced with the latest mission computer and cockpit interface, as well as an improved navigation system and signal jamming technology.

ECRS Mk2 will be delivered into service towards the end of the decade and today’s announcement ensures that the advanced technical skills and expertise needed to develop, integrate and deliver these complex projects remain in the UK and are available to support the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

The radar is a prime example of the UK’s world-leading onshore technology, being developed by Leonardo UK in Edinburgh and Luton and integrated by BAE Systems in Warton.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, said:

The ECRS Mk2 radar is a transformational upgrade for our Typhoon aircraft, and a step change in capability. It will ensure Typhoon is ready and able to protect our skies into the future, in the face of fast-evolving threats to the UK and our allies.

The Typhoon programme continues to support more than 20,000 jobs throughout the UK. The latest investments, negotiated by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), sustain more than 1,300 jobs across the UK, including Leonardo UK’s sites in Edinburgh, Luton and Lincoln, BAE Systems at Warton and Samlesbury, Lancashire, Kent, Meggitt in Stevenage and II–VI in County Durham.

DE&S CEO, Sir Simon Bollom, said:

The integration of ECRS Mk2 on Typhoon offers the RAF unparalleled radar capability for the next decade. It is an excellent example of DE&S working collaboratively to procure battle-winning technology that allows our Armed Forces to keep one step ahead of their enemy.

The announcement builds on the Integrated review and Defence Command Paper – which was backed by an additional £24 billion for Defence in cash terms over four years. This funding will allow for investment for the long term in vital capabilities, while simultaneously adapting to a more dangerous and competitive world.