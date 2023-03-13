£20 million Cashback for Communities

More than £130 million from proceeds of crime invested to support young people to date.

Projects supporting young people are to receive up to a total of £20 million of funding recovered from the proceeds of crime.

The funding, which reinvests criminal assets recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act, aims to provide support to young people at risk of entering the criminal justice system and communities impacted by crime.

A total of 29 organisations are to benefit from the sixth round of the CashBack for Communities programme.

They include GMAC Film, who support young people to kickstart a career in film-making as well as the Venture Trust and Aberlour Child Care Trust who both support young people with employment and other opportunities.

The programme holds a particular relevance to GMAC Film’s Chair of the Board, Kieran Howe, who took part in an early CashBack programme with GMAC 10 years ago. This experience played a significant role in his personal development and helped kickstart his career in filmmaking.

Kieran Howe, said: “It's rare in life that we experience these kinds of full-circle moments. CashBack quite literally changed my life as a teenager, putting me on a path for a successful career in film-making.

“Being able to return to GMAC all these years later, and assist the team in delivering this programme as Chair, fills me with tremendous joy, and hope for the future of Scottish film-making talent.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “To provide the best chances for their future, we should nurture all young people to fulfil their potential – through interventions which help reduce the risk of offending and that encourage positive behaviour.

“For the past 15 years, Cashback has helped millions of young people across Scotland to find better futures and reach their full potential and we know from first-hand experience the transformational impact the programme has had on young people’s lives.

“This phase of CashBack received more than 150 applications – the most ever – and our latest round of funding takes total investment in the programme to more than £130 million. This fund underlies our commitment to support young people to live full, healthy lives and help address some of the underlying causes of crime.”

Background

Phase 6 of the CashBack for Communities programme will run from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2026 with an increased overall programme budget of up to £20 million.

Organisations to benefit from the latest CashBack funding will be:

Organisation Grant Award *Aberlour Child Care Trust £480,000 Access to Industry £547,781 Action for Children £645,695 *Avenue Confidential £311,184 Barnardo's £1,010,623 basketballscotland Limited £475,000 Bethany Christian Trust £264,658 Celtic FC Foundation £675,000 Cyrenians £805,017 *Edinburgh Young Carers £218,128 *Glasgow Media Access Centre Ltd £241,515 Impact Arts (Projects) Ltd £569,500 Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project £284,543 Ocean Youth Trust Scotland £475,000 Police Service of Scotland £298,154 Rangers Charity Foundation SCIO £379,000 *RUTS £423,474 Scottish Football Association £1,570,000 Scottish Professional Football League Trust £624,507 Scottish Rugby Union £1,590,000 Scottish Sports Futures £1,451,077 Scottish Youth Dance £396,904 *Starcatchers Productions Ltd £245,538 Station House Media Unit £348,210 *Strengthening Communities for Race Equality Scotland - £207,810 *The Larder West Lothian £488,627 The National Autistic Society £675,000 *The Venture Trust £475,000 Youth Scotland £1,765,000

*new for Phase 6

Details on individual projects are being published on the CashBack for Communities website.