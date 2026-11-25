New guidance sets out how £100 Household Energy Payments will reach up to 20 million households alongside funding to help vulnerable households who might miss out

Those who don’t pay by Direct Debit will be contacted and given the choice of receiving the £100 directly into their bank account or as credit on their council tax bill

Households are encouraged to shop around and see if they can save by switching energy deals

Up to 20 million households in England will receive £100 towards their energy costs from January, with the Government yesterday setting out how the support will reach families this winter.

New guidance, which was sent to local authorities yesterday, provides more detail on how people will benefit from the £100 Household Energy Payment in the new year.

Councils will be asked to begin making payments from 4 January. 13 million households in council tax bands A to D will automatically receive the £100 cash payment directly into bank accounts, with no action required, where councils hold the necessary verified direct debit details.

Other eligible households, who do not pay by direct debit, will be contacted by their council so they can choose to receive the £100 directly via bank transfer or have it credited to their council tax account. The scheme will remain open until the end of May.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey said:

Families are worried about energy bills rising again this winter. Whilst we can’t control movements in global energy markets, we’re doing what we can to protect household finances and give families some breathing space. That’s why 20 million households will receive £100 from January. Today we’re setting out how money will be paid to families straight into their bank accounts.

The devolved governments have also received additional funding through the Barnett formula. It is for each devolved government to decide how to use that funding. Both the Scottish and Welsh governments have already confirmed they will use the funding to introduce equivalent or similar Household Energy Payment schemes.

Councils will also receive a £100 million Discretionary Fund to provide support to vulnerable households facing higher energy costs, who may fall outside the main scheme. Today’s technical guidance provides councils with the information they need to begin delivering the scheme. It sets out who is eligible, how payments should be made and how councils should communicate with residents.

Around a third of households are on fixed tariffs, and are protected from further price rises throughout their tariff term. Households should check their current tariff, shop around for the best deal and consider switching to save money on their energy bills.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said:

Too many families up and down the country are worried about the costs of putting on the heating this winter. That’s why we’re giving millions of people breathing space with their energy bills, and supporting councils to act quickly to ensure everyone eligible gets the support they are entitled to. We will continue to do everything we can to support people and bring bills down for good, by breaking the link with fossil fuels and delivering more clean, homegrown power.

In another step to tackle energy affordability, families will also benefit from tailored, trusted advice to cut their bills through the government’s new Home Energy Advice website.

This will provide households with personalised action plans to save money on their energy bills, including practical, low-cost actions like draught proofing and reducing boiler flow temperatures, as well as steps to make lasting changes to their homes for those who can do so, such as installing solar panels, batteries or heat pumps. The service will also provide information on available grants and funding, including the Warm Homes: Local Grant and Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

The support comes ahead of the new January energy price cap. While international events continue to put pressure on wholesale energy prices, the Government is taking action to cushion the impact on household finances, with the £100 payment forming part of a wider package of reforms and support.

This includes measures which took £150 of costs off bills in April 2026, the extension of the temporary VAT cut on household electricity, the £150 Warm Home Discount for around six million households on means-tested benefits and upcoming action to abolish standing charges on gas bills.

The Government is also providing more than £50 million of targeted support for low-income rural households relying on heating oil.

Notes to editors:

Local authorities are best placed to understand the specific needs of their communities and identify residents experiencing fuel poverty. Councils will design their own eligibility criteria for the discretionary scheme - this flexibility will ensure targeted support reaches those who cannot access the main scheme, including larger families, pensioners in larger homes facing high heating costs, and people living in HMO’s struggling with energy bills.

Households in bands A-D that do not pay council tax will also qualify for the £100 if they receive Local Council Tax Support, or if the property is occupied solely by under-18s, someone who is severely mentally impaired, or a qualifying dependent relative, and students living in eligible student-only properties in bands A-D. Households in bands A-D as a result of a Disabled Band Reduction will also be eligible.

Find out your Council Tax band here: https://www.gov.uk/council-tax-bands

Households may get Cold Weather Payments if they’re getting certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest. They will get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over 7 consecutive days. They will get £25 for each 7-day period of very cold weather between 1 November 2026 and 31 March 2027. More detail: Cold Weather Payment: Overview - GOV.UK

There will be a full scale campaign, including across radio and digital channels, to raise awareness of how and when to expect the payment, and how to check your eligibility.