£20 million in crime proceeds to fund community projects

Latest round of Cashback for Communities funding opens.

Community projects are set to receive up to £20 million over the next three years to continue supporting young people and communities most affected by crime.

Since the programme began in 2008, Cashback for Communities has taken funds recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act and provided crucial support to around 1.3 million young people across all local authorities.

Cashback has funded a wide variety of projects over the past 14 years including sports, arts, youth work and employability which provide extensive opportunities to raise the ambition and aspirations of young people.

The latest phase of funding will guide those most at risk of being impacted by crime, to more positive destinations while also helping young people to improve their physical and mental health.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said:

“Young people growing up in Scotland deserve to have an equal chance of success, no matter their background or circumstances and CashBack plays an important role in providing young people with the tools they need to reach their full potential.

“The valuable feedback from young people who have benefitted from the programme helped inform this latest round of funding. Participants reported that improving their mental health and wellbeing was a key priority for them due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also links to our Vision for Justice in Scotland.

“This funding of up to £20 million will deliver a range of activities for young people between the ages of 10-25 and boosts the total funding made available to almost £130 million since the Programme began in 2008.”

Background

Applications for Phase 6 funding now open

Cashback for Communities