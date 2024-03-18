£20 million levelling up boost for Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw will receive a £20 million boost as part of a major £400 million regeneration project.

Bassetlaw will receive a £20 million boost to regenerate local towns, tackle anti-social behaviour and refurbish cherished community centres, as part of a major regeneration project announced by Government.

The money will also be used to improve the area’s educational and health services through new and improved facilities for the community to use.

The funding is part of the wider £400 million Levelling Up Partnerships in England, with the cash going to the 20 areas most in need for levelling up.

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young recently said:

This new Levelling Up Partnership is massive news for Bassetlaw and will make a real difference the region. This £20 million I’m announcing today builds on the millions we’ve already invested in the area to regenerate, level up and create new opportunities for local people. We are working closely with the Leader of Nottinghamshire Council, and other local leaders, as part of our plans to Level Up the East Midlands, including by creating the East Midlands Combined Authority which will give local communities more power to shape decisions which directly affect them

The package of investment announced recently will transform the region and includes:

£14m to redevelop old print rooms in Worksop, a vacant retail unit in Priory Shopping centre and a derelict site in Harworth & Bircotes. This will help create a new education centre, NHS health and wellbeing centre, and community hub.

£3m for streetscaping in Retford, Worksop and Tuxford town centres, helping to improve access and tackle anti-social behaviour.

£1.5m for Worksop to renovate derelict land and create a community farm shop.

£1m to redevelop Retford Town Hall into a new community space, including a banking hub and £150,000 for investment in Manton Children’s centre for use as a Family Hub whose services will support local families.

£120k of funding to the Council to support them in their local skills scoping work to ensure people can make use of the economic opportunities that STEP will bring and strategic visioning for the arrival of STEP.

£100k of funding for studies to help improve the town centres of Bassetlaw, which will further prepare the town and surrounding areas for the arrival of STEP.

This builds on the significant investment already made in Bassetlaw, including nearly £18 million from the Levelling Up Fund, over £3 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as well as £20 million from the Long-Term plan for Towns.

Our historic East Midlands devolution deal is also empowering local leaders to level up the area and unleash its economic potential, backed by £1.14 billion investment.

Bassetlaw District Council and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have worked closely together to identify projects most in need.

James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council recently said:

This £20million investment through the Levelling Up Partnership will help to propel change and generate more life chances and opportunities for residents of all ages across Bassetlaw. The range of projects - put forward by the Council to purposefully cover the whole of the District - includes supporting improvements to the streets where people live and shop; creating new exercise and training opportunities; investing in community spaces such as banking and family hubs; and promoting the employment, business and educational opportunities created by the planned prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton. Among the eight confirmed projects, there are schemes in Tuxford and Harworth & Bircotes as well as Retford and Worksop, all of which contributes to delivering the Council’s vision for Bassetlaw as a whole to become an even better place to live, work and do business”.

Ben Bradley, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council recently said:

This Levelling Up investment is great news for the Bassetlaw area to help local communities thrive, support essential services and build a stronger economy. Family Hubs are a fantastic service which help families easily access the support they need, when they need it. The first Hub in the county opened in Retford last year and this new funding will help expand this service to benefit residents in Worksop.

Bassetlaw is one of 20 areas which will benefit from tailored support through the Levelling Up Partnerships programme announced at Spring Budget 2023. It follows announcements of packages in Hull, Sandwell, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, Mansfield and Blackburn.

The government will continue to work with the remaining Levelling Up Partnership areas and will be announcing details of their regeneration packages over the next 12 months.