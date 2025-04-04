Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
20 ways to fix Brexit’s growth hit: BTC report
As President Trump sets out sweeping global tariff barriers and ahead of the May summit between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aimed at resetting UK-EU relations, the BTC is publishing a draft ‘Green Paper’ setting out twenty ways the UK and the EU can reset their relationship for mutual benefit.
In evidence to the Committee, think tank Best for Britain calculated that closer alignment with the EU in goods and services would “more than offset” the impact of the burgeoning US trade war for the UK - and the EU could also offset about a third of the threatened tariffs’ impact.
The BTC is producing this report for consultation with UK business, trade unions and consumer groups after a series of meetings in Brussels and at the WTO, and after the Government declined to publish its own Green Paper on the potential routes to growth that could be achieved by a reset of relations with the EU.
The BTC report will be submitted to Parliament as ‘the Green Paper we believe ministers should have published’. It sets out some key issues the UK and EU face in negotiating what a future relationship could look like.
Proposal
The Committee’s 20 practical proposals in the short and medium term spanning economic security and defence, boosting trade in goods, services, energy and culture, to reset relations:
- A new EU-UK security pact, facilitating a shared approach to defence industrial strategy, co-operating to protect shared Critical National Infrastructure, and strengthening co-ordination to tackle unfair trade practices like industrial subsidies, state-owned enterprise advantages, and forced technology transfers in competitors like China
- Prioritise energy co-operation reconnecting electricity trading systems to unlock the potential of the ‘world’s largest wind farm’ in the North Sea , and developing a shared Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
- Transform support for the UK goods sector, which has struggled to grow in recent years in comparison to OECD countries, through an ambitious SPS agreement, a multi-year settlement on fisheries, and bold action to cut red tape at the border with an overhaul of customs co-operation, and rejoining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention on rules of origin.
- Clear long term regulatory road maps to maximise compatible regulation for sectors where there are mutual gains to both UK and EU, plus an ambitious review of mutual recognition of conformity assessments on product safety
- Support Britain’s burgeoning services trade through measures including agreeing a permanent data adequacy agreement, deepening research and development, better regulatory cooperation in financial services, engaging on potential mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and an ambitious but number limited visa-based youth mobility scheme.
Chair comment
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the BTC, said:
“Times have changed and so must our relationship with Europe. Russia’s bloodthirsty aggression is undiminished and requires a heftier deterrent. China’s race to arms accelerates, while America looks like a weary titan in retreat from the system it authored at the end of World War II. The consequences are obvious. In the UK and Europe we must both step up and on the world stage, step forward. To do so effectively demands we raise the rate of economic growth.
“These challenges, that will define this Parliament, will be easier to wrangle if we draw closer to Europe. But our relationship with the EU today is stuck in yesterday’s logic. Mere tinkering will not do, but making the leap to re-join the Customs Union or Single Market risks re-opening old wounds and imperiling the unity and political stability secured at the last election. We must find a bold but pragmatic new way forward.
“And so today the Business and Trade Committee is publishing a draft of the Green Paper on the UK-EU reset that we think ministers should have published. At its heart are twenty big ways in which we can draw closer to our neighbour, strengthen our joint security, grow our economy faster and raise the standard of living for the people we serve.
“We’ll be asking the business, trade unions and consumer groups for their views on our ideas before finalising our Report to Parliament ahead of the Prime Ministers summit with President von der Leyen. There is so much at stake, we must all help ensure the reset is as bold and effective as it can be.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-and-trade-committee/news/206297/20-ways-to-fix-brexits-growth-hit-btc-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
No future for NHS dentistry without reform, warns PAC, as Govt efforts fail to halt decline04/04/2025 14:05:00
Verdict delivered on dental contract as not fit for purpose as patients continue to suffer and PAC calls for transparency on necessary fundamental reform.
England’s Homeless Children – Government must tackle crisis in temporary accommodation, say MPs03/04/2025 12:05:00
A crisis in temporary accommodation in England is leaving record high numbers of children without a permanent home. Many of these children are living in appalling conditions, with significant impacts to their health and education, says the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published today.
DCMS handling of COVID loans criticised as PAC warns of rugby union accountability gap03/04/2025 11:05:00
Report finds DCMS overly optimistic in expectation that all funds will be recouped amid high uncertainty over repayments.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Second Report02/04/2025 09:25:00
The Committee has approved a revised text of the Companion to reflect changes agreed by the House since the last edition was published in 2022.
Questions over security of UK energy supply as households exposed to future price spikes31/03/2025 11:20:00
PAC report warns of worryingly high consumer energy debt as nation’s electricity prices highest of countries providing comparable data.
Questions over security of UK energy supply as households exposed to future price spikes28/03/2025 16:05:00
PAC report warns of worryingly high consumer energy debt as nation’s electricity prices highest of countries providing comparable data.
UK-Ukraine One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement report published27/03/2025 10:15:00
The International Agreements Committee publishes its report on the UK-Ukraine One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement to the House of Lords for special attention.
Still unfinished business: BTC asks Government to ‘reflect and revise’ Post Office Horizon redress plan26/03/2025 16:05:00
The Business and Trade Committee yesterday took the unusual step of asking the Government to ‘reflect and revise’ its response to its January 1st report on finally achieving long-delayed justice and redress for victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal – described as the greatest miscarriage of justice in UK history.