20 years of justice: new campaign features 12 Most Wanted fugitives

A new appeal has been launched to locate and bring to justice 12 of the UK’s most wanted fugitives, who are believed to be hiding in, or have links to Spain.

The offenders, all men, are wanted for crimes including murder, drugs offences and money laundering.

Publication of the latest list of fugitives marks the 20th anniversary of Operation Captura – a multi-agency campaign which has seen 98 fugitives apprehended out of 111 publicised.

The NCA’s Most Wanted campaign is run in conjunction with independent charity Crimestoppers, the Spanish Ministry of Interior, Spanish law enforcement partners and UK policing.

Full details of the 12 Most Wanted Fugitives can be found here.

Spain is one of the most popular countries for British ex-pats and the two nations continue to have a very strong law enforcement partnership.

Rob Jones the NCA’s Director General Operations was joined by Sarah Cowley the Deputy Head of Mission from the British Embassy, Francisco Javier Marín Lizarraga the Director of the Centre for Intelligence against Terrorism and Organised Crime (CITCO) from the Spanish Interior Ministry, senior officers from the Guardia Civil and Spanish National Police, and CEO of Crimestoppers Mark Hallas, at the campaign launch in Alicante.

Speaking at the event, Rob said: “As we mark the 20th anniversary of Operation Captura, our message is very clear. Spain is not a safe haven for fugitives and this partnership has shown time and again that if you run, we will not stop looking. We will find you, and we will bring you back to face justice.

“Fugitives rarely stop offending while on the run. They continue to harm communities in both Spain and the UK, and attempt to stay under the radar by blending into large British ex-pat populations. These are not people you want in your neighbourhood.

“Thanks to the strength of our relationship with Spanish law enforcement partners, and the combined determination and capabilities we are able to exploit, 90% of the individuals we have featured in Operation Captura have been located over the past two decades.

“Today, we are asking for the public’s help once more. Loyalties change, time moves on. If you have any information that could help us, now is the time to come forward.”

All men featured in this year’s campaign are believed to have links to Spain including areas such as Tenerife, Marbella, Alicante, and Malaga.

Among the Most Wanted is Simon Dutton, 49, who is wanted for a re-call to prison. He was sentenced for organising large-scale importations of cocaine and money laundering, with one interception being valued at £1.5 million. Dutton has the name ‘Rachel’ tattooed on his left arm and has scars on his chin, left hand and right leg.

Dean Eighteen, 48, is wanted for submitting false VAT repayment claims on behalf of two companies of which he is the sole director. Eighteen is a white male and is believed to have left the UK in January 2019.

Also wanted is Derek McGraw Ferguson, 62, in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron which took place in Glasgow in 2007. Ferguson is likely to be living under an alias and has featured in previous campaigns. He remains one of Police Scotland’s Most Wanted fugitives and age-progressed images of Ferguson are available on the NCA’s Most Wanted website.

Philip Barry Foster, 50, is wanted to begin his eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence for fraud and money laundering. His victims parted with substantial amounts of money for poor quality photos, on the promise of gaining professional modelling work.

Another person wanted is 23-year-old Russian national Alexsandr Kuksov. He is accused of being involved with an organised crime group that laundered multi-millions of pounds of criminal cash between September and October 2022. Kuksov is stocky with mousy brown hair. He was added to the Most Wanted list in January 2026.

Heavily tattooed Spencer Dillon Lamb, 33, is wanted for supplying and cultivating drugs. Lamb has multiple tattoos across his head, neck, arms and abdomen, as well as a scar under his left eye.

Wanted for his involvement in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and possessing criminal cash is Liam Michael Murray. The 34-year-old white male has a medium build and a North-East accent.

Francis David Parker, 40, is believed to be a proactive member of the Coggins organised crime group (OCG). He is wanted for directing drug couriers and collecting money on behalf of the OCG. He is stocky with short brown and grey hair.

Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in relation to the murders of Liam Kelly in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves in 2005. The 45-year-old has red hair and has featured in previous campaigns. He is believed to have links to southern Spain.

Matthew Purves, 41, is wanted for his involvement in a conspiracy to supply multiple kilos of cocaine across the UK. Purves is 6ft tall with cropped auburn hair and is believed to have links to southern Spain as well as Corby and Peterborough.

John Rocks, 37, is accused of committing sexual offences between 2012 and 2022. He is a white British male with a slim build and fair hair.

And finally, Charlie Salisbury, who is wanted on suspicion of supplying cocaine and laundering the proceeds of the crimes. The 34-year-old, who was also a user of EncroChat, has a tattoo of a koi carp and a dragon on his entire right arm, as well as tattoos on his lower right leg.

Founder and Chair of the charity Crimestoppers UK, Lord Ashcroft, said: “For 20 years, Crimestoppers has worked alongside the National Crime Agency and our Spanish law enforcement partners to ensure that criminals fleeing the UK do not escape justice.

“We know that many people want to do the right thing but feel unable to speak directly to the police. That is exactly why Crimestoppers exists.

“With Crimestoppers, our anonymity guarantee means you can pass on information about dangerous fugitives without any fear of retribution.

“This new campaign is a powerful reminder that communities in both the UK and Spain are safer when people speak up.”

Minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty, said: “The UK and Spain share a deep, long-standing partnership built on trust and cooperation. Our law enforcement teams work side by side every day to hunt down criminals and keep communities safe in the UK and Spain. Together, we are clear: there is nowhere for fugitives to hide.”

Francisco Javier Marín Lizarraga, Director of CITCO, from the Spanish Ministry of Interior, said: “Pursuing a fugitive is a way of recognising the victims. It is an act of justice for the victims, because it means empathising with their loss and suffering. Every open case keeps that harm alive. That is why persistence in the search is, in itself, a form of recognition.

“Cooperation in this field is essential. Spain and the United Kingdom are a well-established example of effective collaboration. Decades of joint work between our law enforcement agencies have shown that sharing information, coordinating efforts, and building mutual trust delivers results, even in complex legal contexts.”

Anyone with information about one of the Most Wanted is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously in the UK on 0800 555 111, and callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).

Alternatively, members of the public can fill out an anonymous online form at the UK charity’s website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/spain.

We encourage anyone living in or visiting Spain to visit the NCA and Crimestoppers websites and look at the individuals who are Most Wanted.