£200,000 fine for sole trader who sent nearly one million spam texts

Andy Curry, Head of Investigations at the ICO, said:

“These text messages not only caused a nuisance to many thousands of recipients, but were clearly targeted at people who are at greater risk of harm; such as those facing financial hardship.

“Chand showed blatant disregard of the law and attempted to mislead the ICO during our investigation. We’ve taken action to protect the public from the stress and misery these messages can cause.

“I would urge anyone who receives spam texts to report them to the ICO, or forward them to 7726, so we can investigate and take robust action against offenders.”