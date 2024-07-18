£200,000 in National Lottery funding helps Bath communities to share and repair

A project in Bath has received £200,000 in National Lottery funding to help people reduce carbon and waste to landfill, improve the environment they live in and save money.

Thanks to National Lottery players, Share and Repair can continue its vital work, supporting communities to reduce, repair, reuse and learn about environmental sustainability.

This vital funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Share and Repair works with people to repair their belongings, providing them with the skills needed to do it for themselves in the future and learn how things are made. The team at Share and Repair believe that by understanding the raw materials and resources needed in the manufacturing process, they can educate and enable people to move away from a ‘throw-away’ culture.

Each month, the project runs regular Repair Cafes as well as pop-ups and regular Repair Sessions, offering accessible and affordable mending through ‘give what you can’ donations to ensure affordability not being a barrier to repair. Its shop also offers a ‘library’ of over 700 items to borrow, rather than buy.

Lorna Montgomery, Founder & Chair of Trustees for Share and Repair, said:

“This funding is a game changer and significant step forward for Share and Repair. Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will make repairing and sharing more accessible to more people who are seeking ways to make a difference to the environment."

The Share and Repair shop in Bath

Jon Eastwood, Deputy Director, England, said:

“We’re proud to support amazing projects like Share and Repair in Bath, which strengthen society and enable South West communities to be environmentally sustainable. Our latest Corporate Plan sets out our commitment to invest more than 90% of our grants to support at least one our four community-led missions: to enable communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, live healthier lives and to support children and young people to thrive. “Over the next three years, we will dedicate at least 15% of our grants to projects with environmental sustainability as their primary aim.”

Over 400 charities and community groups across the South West have been awarded over £26 million of National Lottery funding over the last quarter. The South West isn’t alone in benefiting from National Lottery funding. Today it was announced that almost £203 million has been distributed to almost 4,000 community organisations across England over the last quarter.*

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

Notes to Editors

* These figures are for funding awarded from 25th February 2023 and 28th June 2024.

About The National Lottery Community Fund

We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision, and name.

We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.

We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.

As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:

Come together Be environmentally sustainable Help children and young people thrive Enable people to live healthier lives.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute around £500 million a year through 10,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4bn of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £47 billion has been raised and more than 670,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.

