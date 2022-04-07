2022 AI Campaign Week

The 2022 techUK AI Campaign Week will take place 29th April – 6th May, and we can’t wait to get you involved!

This year we will showcase the pioneering AI work of our members, focusing on five themes across the extended week. Insights, case studies, videos and events will highlight the very latest thinking on the current state and direction of AI technologies.

We encourage all our members to submit blogs, case studies and other content that you would like to share on the relevant themes. You can find the themes for each day below

Friday 29th April The road to net zero: The potential and risks of AI

Tuesday 3rd May Data and infrastructure

Wednesday 4th May Transforming public services

Thursday 5th May Ethics and governance

Friday 6th May Supporting ‘low-maturity sectors’: Can we increase AI uptake across the economy?

Events

We also have two great member events in the diary so far, for the Tuesday and Thursday themes. Please find details of these below, and we hope you sign up to join us!

Launch event: AI and Data Protection Risk Toolkit, 3 May, 14.00-15.30

The ICO is launching a new version of its AI and Data Protection Risk Toolkit, intended to be used by organisations to assess the risks to individual rights and freedoms associated with their use of AI.

To celebrate the launch of the toolkit, the ICO and techUK are co-hosting a hybrid event. Here, a demonstration of the toolkit will be provided, and ICO’s Executive Director of Regulatory Futures, Stephen Bonner, will share his perspective on the challenges to data protection that are caused or exacerbated by AI.

This is a hybrid event with limited in-person tickets. For those attending in person, it will be followed by an opportunity to network at the techUK offices.

Digital Ethics Working Group – with Jess Morley presenting on ‘Ethics as a service’, 5 May, 14.30-15.45

In this quarterly meeting of the Digital Ethics Working Group we are joined by Jess Morley, Policy Lead at Oxford DataLab, who will present on her paper Ethics as a service: a pragmatic operationalisation of AI Ethics. The research explores whether the gap between the theory of AI ethics principles and the practical design of AI systems can be closed, and how AI ethics can become most useful to practitioners. Following her presentation there will be a Q&A and discussion.

Before Jess joins the meeting, we will be going over upcoming techUK plans and take comments and ideas from working group members. If you would like to join for Jess' presentation only, we suggest you dial in at 14.55.