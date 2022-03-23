techUK
20220321: JEDHub 2021 Annual Economic Report
A new economic report published today outlines the huge value of the defence sector to UK jobs, businesses and exports.
The report has been published by the Joint Economic Data Hub (JEDHub), a collaborative initiative to improve understanding of the defence sector’s contribution to the UK economy and an important deliverable of the 2021 Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS). Read the MOD press release here: Defence sector supports thousands of UK jobs and businesses - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).
Based in the UK Defence Solutions Centre, the JEDHub is designed to provide better, consistent and impartial data to help inform decision-making processes. The JEDHub is supported by government, industry and academia.
Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin said:
“The first report from the JEDHub provides new insights on the value of the sector, beyond keeping us safe in times of trouble – and I am delighted to see industry and government working together to help us grow our understanding of that vital contribution.
