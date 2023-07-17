Association for Project Management
2023 APM Trustee Elections - Nominations now open
We’re delighted to launch this year’s trustee ballot and are inviting Full and Fellow members to nominate themselves to serve on the APM Board. This year’s ballot will see three newly elected members take a leading and active role in driving APM and the future of the project profession forward.
As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, we are committed to developing and promoting the value of project management in order to deliver improved project outcomes for the benefit of society. Our Board of elected trustees play a vital role in developing our strategy and supporting the organisation to make it succeed.
Diversity of thought is important in improving decision making and outcomes. Consequently, we’re keen to see a diverse mix of characteristics and skills on the Board. Candidates from a broad range of backgrounds, sectors, experiences, stages of career, project disciplines and employing organisations would be beneficial. The Board emphasises the need for the highest calibre candidates and wishes to see candidates come forward who can demonstrate a robust commitment to professional ethics and integrity.
Applications are welcome from those who can demonstrate the competencies needed to be a Board member and who can operate at the highest level, with a focus on strategic contributions. Experience as a non-executive director is beneficial but not essential and training will be provided
Members with Full (MAPM) or Fellow (FAPM) grade membership who feel they can bring diverse skills, backgrounds and experience to the Board can nominate themselves to stand in the election. The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday 6 September at 5pm.
Please visit the election website, read the guidance and make your nomination. Voting will then open on Monday 2 October at 10am. The results will be announced at the APM Annual General Meeting on Monday 13 November.
Milla Mazilu, Chair of APM said: “Serving on the Board is a terrific opportunity to give back to your profession and to APM. We continue to attract great candidates and I’ve enjoyed the role tremendously. I do encourage you to give the opportunity serious thought. If you know a voting member who would make a good trustee then please do urge them to consider it too.”
Full details on the role and a candidate briefing pack are available here.
Key dates for the 2023 APM trustee elections:
- Monday 17 July – opening date for nominations
- Wednesday 6 September – deadline for nominations (5pm)
- Monday 2 October – voting opens (10am)
- Friday 3 November – voting deadline (noon)
- Monday 13 November – results announced at Annual General Meeting (online)
- Monday 20 November – first Board meeting for new Board members (London offices)
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/2023-apm-trustee-elections-nominations-now-open/
