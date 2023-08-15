RUSI
|Printable version
2023 Award of the Duke of Wellington Medal for Military History Announced
We are delighted to announce that the winner of this year's Duke of Wellington Medal for Military History is Peter Wilson for his book ‘Iron and Blood’, published by Penguin Random House.
The Duke of Wellington Medal for Military History is awarded on an annual basis for the best English language writing in the discipline. This year, we had a highly competitive field of 47 entries, which were then whittled down to a strong short-list of six.
Praising Iron and Blood, Professor Michael Clarke, who heads the panel of judges, said:
“This is a hugely ambitious book recording and explaining, Germany's rise as a power from the Seventeenth Century to the tragic conflagration and its total defeat in 1945. The book certainly succeeds in its ambition. It doesn't just explain this world-changing phenomenon, but successfully challenges many of the prevailing orthodoxies about 'German militarism'. It reads with the assurance of a lifetime of scholarship and will be the standard source for modern interpretations of Germany's military history for many years to come.”
The date for the award ceremony, taking place at RUSI’s newly refurbished historic building at 61 Whitehall, will be announced in due course. Professor Wilson, President of the Society for the History of War, a fellow of the Royal Historical Society, and Chichele Professor of the History of War at the University of Oxford, will be invited to deliver a lecture about his book at the ceremony.
Duke of Wellington Medal for Military History 2023
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/2023-award-duke-wellington-medal-military-history-announced
Latest News from
RUSI
Rethinking the Cocaine Question: Drug Harms and Policy Failures15/08/2023 11:05:00
In the first of two commentaries on tackling the impact of the cocaine trade, we consider the rising social and environmental harms associated with the drug, as well as the lack of progress in addressing the problem to date.
How Can NATO Overcome Russia’s Black Sea Blockade?14/08/2023 13:05:00
Following the breakdown of the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, how can NATO partners help to mitigate the impact of Russia’s effective blockade of Ukrainian ports?
Battening Down the Hatches: Moldova’s Cyber Defence11/08/2023 13:05:00
As cyber threats to Moldova persist and proliferate, the country is preparing its cyber defence with support from international partners.
Russia’s Artillery War in Ukraine: Challenges and Innovations11/08/2023 12:05:00
While Russia has experienced difficulties elsewhere on the battlefield, artillery has been central to its ability to hold Ukrainian forces at bay.
Defusing Diffusion: The Challenges for Peace-making in Sudan10/08/2023 14:25:00
Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its paramilitary counterpart, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is the logical outcome of a voracious kleptocracy starting to implode.
The Ukraine War Has Found the Machinery of Western Governments Wanting09/08/2023 09:25:00
While the provision of Western support to Ukraine has seen some notable successes, the slow pace of decision-making has made it more difficult to capitalise on Russian weaknesses.
RUSI and NK News Release New North Korea Reports Database08/08/2023 14:25:00
A new RUSI and NK News initiative will provide access to high-quality, structured data from reports by the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea.
Can War Funders and Profiteers Be Responsible for Crimes in Ukraine?08/08/2023 11:05:00
For future war crimes trials in Ukraine to succeed, it is essential to give thought to how they can address the responsibility of those who fund, or profit from, Russia’s war in Ukraine.