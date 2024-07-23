2024 grant applications open for community groups to further boost walking and cycling

Applications are now open for Walking and Cycling Grants London until 9 September 2024.

More than £565,000 is available to fund at least 60 walking, cycling and community ideas grants to increase participation among traditionally underrepresented groups

Enabling more people from all backgrounds to walk and cycle is vital to creating a healthier, more sustainable transport network

Applications for TfL's Walking and Cycling Grants London programme, with more than £565,000 of grant funding available for community and not-for-profit groups that encourage people to walk and cycle. Each successful applicant will receive up to £8,000 over two years with an opportunity to extend their project for another year and receive an additional £2,000. Walking and Cycling Grants London (WCGL) aims to enable more people to walk and cycle, addressing the barriers that prevent people from getting active and helping to make London a more sustainable, inclusive, and healthy city. All projects give participants the chance to connect with their local communities, learn new skills, get active and improve their physical and mental health.

Funded by TfL in partnership with The London Marathon Foundation, and administered by Groundwork London, the programme offers two types of grants for applicants. Walking and Cycling Grants can provide successful candidates with up to £8,000 over two years with an opportunity to extend their project for a further year with an extra £2,000. Applicants will be considered on the potential of their idea to benefit the local community and boost walking and cycling levels, particularly among communities who do not tend to walk or cycle.

Applications for Community Ideas Grants are also open to help kickstart smaller projects across London that are based on previous successes in other communities. Potential applicants to the scheme will be able to browse successful former projects on the Community Ideas Hub, and then apply for funding of £5,000 for a single year to replicate these in their local community.

Applicants for both types of grant will be given help and support throughout the application process and further support will be given to successful groups during delivery of their projects.

Applications for both grants can be accessed at wcgl.london and the application window for both programmes is open until 17:00 on 9 September 2024. Successful applicants are set to be announced in November 2024. Applicants can visit wcgl.london to find out more about the programme or contact wcgl@groundwork.org.uk.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman yesterday said:

“Local community organisations can play a vital role in enabling more people to choose walking and cycle for shorter journeys, particularly from groups that have historically been under-represented. That's why I'm delighted that these groups will benefit from our walking and cycling grants, to help boost active travel in local communities and build a better, greener, more sustainable London for everyone.”

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing and Behaviour Change at TfL, yesterday said:

“Breaking down the barriers that prevent people accessing the numerous benefits of walking and cycling is such an important part of making the capital a healthier and more sustainable city for all. We're so proud to see more than 78,000 participants benefit from our Walking and Cycling Grants funding and are excited to see even more Londoners of all ages and backgrounds get active with our brilliant funding scheme.”

Mike Diaper, Interim Group Director Funding and Impact, London Marathon Foundation yesterday said:

“We are delighted to partner with Transport for London to fund the next round of Walking and Cycling Grants London. The programme has already inspired thousands of Londoners to get active, bringing together communities to walk and cycle. The fantastic projects that London Marathon Foundation and TfL have supported have helped to remove barriers to physical activity whilst encouraging environmentally friendly travel. We look forward to funding more groups to inspire activity for all, regardless of age, ability or background.”

Martin Petry, Grants Manager at Groundwork London yesterday said:

“Groundwork London is thrilled to partner with TfL and London Marathon Foundation, supporting thousands of Londoners to walk and cycle more regularly and safely. This programme is so important, especially to those groups that are underrepresented or face barriers to participation. We are looking forward to supporting projects in 2024/25 to introduce the benefits of walking and cycling to even more people across the capital.”

To date the scheme has helped more than 78,000 participants in 33 London boroughs to benefit from walking and cycling, with activities including rides for children with disabilities, led rides for members of the LGBTQ+ community, classes learning how to cycle or repair bikes, or walks for people suffering from ill health or isolation. Last year, 88 new projects were awarded funding through the scheme bringing the total number of projects supported since 2016 to 338.

Those awarded funding last year included a project for residents across Redbridge to support LGBTQ+ people who live, work, socialise or study in the borough. The Redbridge Rainbow Community runs a project called "Redbridge Rainbow on the Move!" which focuses on people from the LGBTQ+ community coming together to explore their local area, increase confidence in walking, build social connections and improve participants' mental and physical wellbeing.

Other projects included Like2Bike, which oversees a broad range of cycling activities in Hackney schools, from learning to ride and on-road training through to race days in the Young Hackney cycling league. Alongside these, they also organise marshaled group rides to school known as 'bike buses', after-school leisure rides and a bike loan library to lend refurbished bikes, supplied by Westminster Wheels, to pupils who don't have one. The grant from WCGL enabled them to buy more bikes, helmets and locks, cover the cost of ride leaders and pay for the promotion of the bike buses. The bike bus has become more and more popular and on their June bike bus, 56 pupils and nine parents took part. The plan is for the bike bus to eventually become autonomous, marshalled by parents and the school.

Simon Shaw, Chief Executive, Redbridge Rainbow Community, yesterday said:

“We're really pleased that a diverse mix of LGBTQ+ people and allies are benefiting from our monthly walks. People have thoroughly enjoyed exploring local green spaces (for some it was their first visit!), enjoying some group exercise, connecting with others and the thematic activities we've included on the walks. It's been great that local partners have been able to lead some of the walks and activities, such as forest bathing and exploring local heritage, flora and fauna.”

Darren Reynolds, Project Manager at Like2Bike, yesterday said:

“With the WCGL funding we were able to buy refurbished bikes, plus helmets and locks, and pay for a ride leader and marshal to oversee our morning bike buses and after school rideout clubs. The funding also allowed us to expand our loan bike library, giving pupils who don't own a bike the fun and freedom that comes from having one.”

TfL's updated Cycling Action Plan 2, published last year, highlights the fundamental role cycling plays in making a greener, more progressive, modern city. The plan outlines why it is essential to broaden the appeal of cycling to a more diverse range of Londoners to ensure cycling levels continue to increase at pace and that all Londoners benefit from the health and economic benefits of cycling. TfL's research shows that people from under-represented groups are open to taking up cycling, but experience different barriers, and the plan outlines ambitious evidence-led measures to support these groups by addressing these barriers.

TfL and London boroughs have more than quadrupled the size of the London-wide strategic cycle network, from 90km in 2016 to more than 390km in June 2024. Delivering high-quality new Cycleways will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely, encouraging greater diversity in cycling.

