2025 sees highest British defence exports since records began in huge boost to workers and companies

The UK has seen the highest value of defence exports in 2025 since records began

UK secures over £20 billion in defence exports to allies in 2025, expected to be the highest since records began over 40 years ago

Deals include UK’s largest ever warship export agreement and largest fighter jet sale for a generation

Over 25,000 British jobs directly supported by these deals for decades to come

2025 is set to be the best year for UK defence exports since records began more than 40 years ago after the Government secured over £20 billion worth of defence deals in a single year, backing thousands of skilled British jobs and companies across the UK.

From the UK’s biggest ever warship deal to the largest fighter jet exports agreement in a generation, the Government has ensured the UK is a leading defence partner for our allies across the world.

It demonstrates strong and rapid delivery of the Strategic Defence Review’s ambition to make defence an engine for growth through increasing exports, while strengthening the UK’s commitment to working closely with NATO allies.

The UK’s 2025 growth-boosting exports include a £10 billion deal with Norway to export at least five Type 26 frigates, supporting 4,000 jobs across the UK across over 430 businesses of all sizes.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said:

We are showing again how this government is delivering on our pledge to make defence an engine for economic growth across the country while boosting our security and that of our allies. By winning the historic deal to build Type 26 frigates for Norway, we are driving growth in Scotland and across the UK while better equipping our combined navies to counter the threat from Russia in the North Atlantic. And by exporting Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye, we are securing high-skilled jobs in Lancashire, Scotland and across the UK whilst helping strengthen NATO’s southern flank. We are committed to working with our allies and defence industries to make sure the UK is a leader in global defence exports, and there’s more to come in 2026.

This month the UK and Norway signed the Lunna House agreement, which will see the Royal Navy and Royal Norwegian Navy operate together to counter the threat from Putin’s fleet in the North Atlantic. The UK recently announced the Atlantic Bastion transformation of the Royal Navy’s submarine-hunting capabilities, using uncrewed systems to develop a hybrid navy.

A further 20,000 jobs across the UK were secured through the largest fighter jet deal in a generation, selling 20 world-leading Typhoons to Türkiye in an £8 billion boost to the economy and strengthening NATO’s collective security.

These deals are also complemented by the export and sale of 12 C-130 aircraft to Türkiye at a combined value to UK defence and Marshall Aerospace Group of over £550M – safeguarding 1,400 skilled jobs in Cambridge – as well as the sale by Devon-based company Supacat of 18 transporter vehicles for Czechia’s armed forces.

Earlier this year the UK signed a new AUKUS treaty with Australia to better protect our seas, which has potential to drive up to £20 billion in potential exports and support over 21,000 UK jobs.

The UK is looking to build on this year’s success in 2026 by delivering further deals with allies, actively seeking to export systems such as advanced aircraft, the latest maritime technology and systems, and armoured transport vehicles such as Boxer.

To strengthen the UK’s position as a leading defence exporter, the UK recently joined the Agreement on Defence Export Controls, alongside France, Germany and Spain, which will make it easier for British business to export to partner nations.

These successes come as the Ministry of Defence implements the largest programme of reform in over 50 years, including the establishment of the National Armaments Director Group and its new International Collaboration & Exports team.

UK Defence and Security Exports defence exports statistics go back to 1983, more than 40 years ago.

Rupert Pearce, National Armaments Director, said:

These export successes reflect the NAD Group’s mission to strengthen international partnerships while driving economic growth at home. By working as one integrated organisation, we’re facilitating access to UK defence capability for our allies to access world-leading UK defence capability, creating jobs and prosperity across the country whilst building the collective deterrence we all need.

Avril Jolliffe, Director General of International Collaboration and Exports (IC&E), said: