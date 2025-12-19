Met Office
|Printable version
2026 outlook: likely another year above 1.4°C
The Met Office outlook for the global average temperature in 2026 suggests an extension of the run of years with a value above 1.4°C, compared to pre-industrial levels.
The central estimate for the forecast next year is 1.46°C, this is lower than the value of 1.55°C recorded in 2024- the current warmest year on record.
The forecast suggests that it is likely to be one of the four warmest years for global average temperature, likely falling in just behind the value in 2024 which recorded 1.55°C above the pre-industrial average (1850-1900).
The observational series of global average temperature records extends back to 1850. Professor Adam Scaife leads the team behind the Met Office’s global forecast for 2026. He said: “The last three years are all likely to have exceeded 1.4°C and we expect 2026 will be the fourth year in succession to do this. Prior to this surge, the previous global temperature had not exceeded 1.3°C.”
The average global temperature for 2026 is forecast to be between 1.34°C and 1.58°C (with a central estimate of 1.46°C) above the average for the pre-industrial period (1850-1900). This would make 2026 the fourth year in succession that temperatures will have reached at least 1.4°C above pre-industrial levels.
The Met Office’s Dr Nick Dunstone, who led production of the forecast, said: “2024 saw the first temporary exceedance of 1.5°C and our forecast for 2026 suggests this is possible again. This highlights how rapidly we are now approaching the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target.”
Risk of severe impacts
The scientific community has repeatedly warned that warming of more than 1.5°C risks unleashing ever more severe climate change impacts and extreme weather, and decreases adaptation options. Avoiding every fraction of a degree of warming matters to minimise these risks.
Using a combination of observations from the last decade and projections for the next ten years (2015-2034), the WMO estimated earlier this year in the State of the Global Climate report that the current global warming level is 1.37°C above the average of the period from 1850-1900.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/2026-outlook-likely-another-year-above-1.4c
Latest News from
Met Office
Drier, colder conditions for Christmas19/12/2025 14:05:00
Changeable weather will continue to dominate in the run-up to Christmas before high pressure builds bringing drier but colder conditions.
Storm Bram has been named08/12/2025 15:15:00
Storm Bram will bring strong winds and very heavy rain to northern and western parts of the UK, with Amber warnings issued.
November 2025 weather stats: A regional breakdown03/12/2025 10:15:00
November 2025 brought very variable weather across the UK, with well-above average rainfall, notable temperature swings, and clear regional differences in sunshine.
Northern Ireland records third wettest Autumn on record, and Wales its tenth02/12/2025 16:33:00
Meteorological Autumn has been wet and mild, with temperatures and rainfall above average, according to provisional Met Office figures.
What does a “blend” of AI and physics mean for weather and climate modelling?27/11/2025 13:15:00
Ben Shipway and Caroline Bain are Strategic Heads, leading model development teams at the Met Office. In this blog, they outline the potential future blend of AI and physics-based models, as well as steps the Met Office is taking to achieve ambitious aims.
What is a Sudden Stratospheric Warming?19/11/2025 10:15:00
Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) is a meteorological event that can have a significant impact on winter weather, particularly in the UK and across Europe.
Multiple snow and ice warnings ahead of a cold week17/11/2025 14:20:00
Turning colder nationwide, with snow, ice and overnight frosts for some.
How the Met Office works with the water sector12/11/2025 13:15:00
The water sector in the UK faces a unique set of challenges, from managing drought and flood risk to ensuring the safety and reliability of water supplies for millions of people.