Digital Poverty Alliance
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2026 UK Digital Inclusion Awards open for Charter signatories
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is inviting organisations to be considered for the 2026 UK Digital Inclusion Awards, with new and existing signatories to the Charter for Digital Inclusion able to take part ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline.
The Awards recognise organisations taking practical action to address digital exclusion across the UK. They are grounded in the DPA’s Charter for Digital Inclusion, which asks organisations to commit to at least three areas of action: raising awareness, accessible services, device donation, digital skills development, and partnerships for impact.
For 2026, the process has been made even easier. Organisations that have not yet signed the Charter must do so by 30 June 2026 to be considered for a UK Digital Inclusion Award. No separate awards application is required.
Existing Charter signatories do not need to sign again. They will be contacted directly and asked to complete a short update form, giving the DPA the latest information about the work they have delivered and the progress they have made since signing.
Launched in 2025, the UK Digital Inclusion Awards recognise work that is often substantial but not always widely seen. Across the country, organisations are improving access to digital services, supporting device donation, building digital skills, raising awareness, and working in partnership to reach people who might otherwise be left out of an increasingly digital world.
The Awards also reflect how the Charter is becoming a practical framework for digital inclusion. “The Charter is no longer a statement of intent,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “It is becoming part of how organisations design services, allocate resources, and measure success. Through the Awards, we can recognise the organisations putting that commitment into practice and help more people see what effective digital inclusion looks like.”
The Charter is open to organisations of all sizes across the public, private, and third sectors, provided they employ at least two people. Signing the Charter is free, and there is no cost to be considered for the Awards.
Organisations that sign the Charter by 30 June 2026 will be considered across the Charter’s five areas of action. Existing signatories should complete the update form when contacted by the DPA.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/2026-uk-digital-inclusion-awards-open-for-charter-signatories/
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