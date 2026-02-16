2029 to be UK-Saudi Year of Culture

Year-long programme will celebrate creative dialogue and shared heritage of the two nations.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Saudi Ministry of Culture have jointly announced the year 2029 as the official UK-Saudi Year of Culture following the official visit of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For nearly a century, formal relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom have evolved into a multifaceted international relationship, expanding across culture, education, and innovation, reflecting shared values and a mutual commitment to long-term partnership. Cultural cooperation has emerged as a key element of Saudi-British relations in recent years, through joint initiatives across heritage conservation, visual and culinary arts, architecture, and higher education.

This ongoing expansion of cultural exchange lays the foundation for the UK-Saudi Year of Culture, a year-long programme celebrating creative dialogue and the shared heritage of the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also be a great opportunity for young people in both countries to connect in new ways. Supported by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the United Kingdom’s continued promotion of cultural innovation and creativity, the UK-Saudi Year of Culture 2029 will be an important milestone between the two countries.