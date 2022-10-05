Welsh Government
|Printable version
£20m to improve ALN facilities
The Education Minister Jeremy Miles has announced £20m of funding for local authorities to improve or create inclusive spaces and facilities to support learners with Additional Learning Needs (ALN).
The funding can be used, for example, to create quiet or sensory areas, upgrade or purchase new equipment such as specialist sensory aids, and for works to improve the inclusivity of learning environments.
The funding will be distributed via local authorities to support mainstream schools, special schools or pupil referral units.
The investment will support the implementation of the Additional Learning Needs Act, as well as supporting the delivery of the Curriculum for Wales by ensuring all learners are taught in classrooms and spaces with the technologies and facilities they need. The improvements will be led by local need and distribution of funding determined by local authorities.
Whitmore High School in Barry has recently completed a new specialist Autism Resource Base as a result of funding from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.
The new base offers a quieter, low-arousal environment for students who need to complete work or take a moment to recuperate, quiet sensory rooms (complete with sensory lighting and sensory objects such as weighted blankets and fiddle toys), kitchen facilities for cookery sessions, outdoor space for physical activities and their own wellbeing dog, Daisy, who is an incredible support for the students.
Innes Robinson, Head of School says:
Our Autism Base gives pupils a mainstream school experience within a specialist setting where empathy is embedded into every decision. We work closely with families and understand we are on an important journey with them. Our provision is a central part of Whitmore High School and we want our students to feel fully included in school life and have the same opportunities as other pupils.
Ysgol Dinas Brân in Llangollen has also received previous ALN improvement funding as part of the Havens project, alongside other schools in Denbighshire. The Havens project is a model of creating spaces within mainstream schools which provide a bridge for pupils who find it difficult to attend mainstream schools full-time.
At Ysgol Dinas Brân, funding has been used to create a wellbeing space called Hafan. The Hafan includes a ‘green room’ for students to take time out when they need, and there is a focus on green space with an outdoor space for planting and seating where the pupils can relax and enjoy.
Headteacher Mark Hatch says:
The area is working so well for students and has been a fantastic investment.
The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
This investment will make a real difference to learners with additional needs across Wales, making sure they have the facilities they need to support their learning.
I want to ensure we support and inspire all learners to reach their full potential, which is why implementing our Additional Learning Needs Act is central to our wider programme of educational reform.
Estyn recently reported on the steady progress towards implementing ALN reform, and strong support from the sector. It’s important that investment in education settings underpins that progress.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/20m-improve-aln-facilities
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Bowel cancer screening age lowered to 5504/10/2022 13:15:00
Bowel cancer screening will be made available to more people in Wales as home testing is expanded to include 55 to 57 year olds.
Biodiversity Deep Dive prompts Welsh Government to triple peatland restoration in nature recovery promise03/10/2022 11:05:00
TODAY an expert led ‘Biodiversity Deep Dive’ – commissioned by Welsh Government to assess how nature recovery across land and sea can best be accelerated- has set out its recommendations.
Mini-budget a “huge gamble on health of economy”03/10/2022 10:05:00
Urgent meeting sought with Chancellor.
Time to apply for latest round of funding to transform towns across Wales30/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is encouraging local authorities to apply for its latest round of Transforming Towns loan funding.
Welsh company’s interactive prayer mat goes viral thanks to export success30/09/2022 11:05:00
A company based in Newport, Wales, which invented the world’s first interactive prayer mat has set its sights on significant global expansion, with support from the Welsh Government, after seeing its products go viral in the Middle East.
Seven things you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit30/09/2022 09:05:00
Wales became the first UK nation to pass legislation to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets from 30mph to 20mph when the Senedd voted in favour in July this year.
Thalidomide survivors in Wales to get lifelong financial support29/09/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Health, Eluned Morgan has today announced a lifetime guarantee of financial assistance for those affected by the Thalidomide drug in Wales.
A new chair has been appointed to Powys Teaching Health Board for a term of four years29/09/2022 09:05:00
Carl Cooper has been selected by the Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan as the preferred candidate following an open and fair competition and will take up the role from the 17 October, subject to the relevant pre-employment security checks.
Chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee reappointed to continue delivering in the face of climate change28/09/2022 14:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today announced that the chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee, Martin Buckle, has been reappointed for a further three years.