National Archives
|Printable version
20sStreets local history competition now open
Have you used the 1921 Census for England and Wales to unearth some fascinating stories from life in your area 100 years ago? Then we want to hear from you.
Following on from our 20sPeople programme marking the release of the census, The National Archives has joined forces with the British Association for Local History (BALH) to celebrate our shared past with 20sStreets, a project celebrating local history and exploring what it was like where you live a century ago.
Who lived on your street? How have things changed? What surprised you most? Have you recently solved a mystery? Why not let us know by entering our 20sStreets local history competition and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes.
Entry is open to individuals and groups with a year’s premium subscription to Findmypast offering unlimited access to the 1921 Census, a bespoke tour behind the scenes at The National Archives, and tailored advice from the BALH experts to help you with your research up for grabs.
So if you have a local history story that captures the imagination, visit 20sStreets local history competition to enter and for more information.
The story must have a link to the 1920s; for example, your story might be based entirely in one place in the 1920s, or your story might cover different periods and places through time, with one being the 1920s. It must also relate to the areas covered by the 1921 Census of England and Wales (England, Wales, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands), but the rest is up to you. If it’s a tale worth telling, we want to hear it! Entries close 31 January 2023.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/20sstreets-local-history-competition-now-open/
Latest News from
National Archives
British Library to work with The National Archives and Jisc to deliver Discovering Collections: Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference24/10/2022 16:15:00
The National Archives and Jisc are delighted to welcome the British Library as a new partner in the delivery and organisation of the interdisciplinary Discovering Collections: Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference series.
Prize Papers exhibition at the German Historical Institute London24/10/2022 11:38:00
A photography exhibition exploring the materiality of the Prize Papers has recently opened at the German Historical Institute London.
Archival research sheds new light on Chaucer court case20/10/2022 09:05:00
Last week our Principal Medieval Records Specialist, Euan Roger, brought to light new research surrounding the 14th-century poet, Geoffrey Chaucer, and his relationship with the daughter of a London baker, Cecily Chaumpaigne.
Seeking new delegates for our User Advisory Group17/10/2022 09:15:00
Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve our services? If you are a regular archive user then we would love to hear from you, as we are seeking new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).
Latest release of files from MI512/10/2022 09:15:00
Yesterday we have made available to the public 147 previously top secret files from the Security Service, or MI5.
Our exhibition Treason: People, Power & Plot opens on 5 November29/09/2022 15:33:00
We all think we know the story of Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot, perhaps the most famous case of treason remembered today.
Women’s Land Army index cards online at Ancestry23/09/2022 16:15:00
More than 90,000 index cards revealing the employment details of the ‘land girls’ who served in the wartime Women’s Land Army were yesterday digitised and made available online by Ancestry.
Access reinstated for FCO 141 Record Series22/09/2022 11:15:00
National Archives are pleased to announce that access to the record series, FCO 141 – Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives, has now been restored.
Back to school: discover our learning resources and taught sessions20/09/2022 09:10:00
Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.