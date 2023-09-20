Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
21st year of ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science
UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 21st year.
The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the social sciences, with events run by 42 research organisations across the UK. It’s a key element of ESRC’s commitment to make research relevant and accessible to all and inspire the next generation.
The 2023 festival runs from 21 October to 17 November. Hundreds of free public events will be available for children, young people and adults in a mixture of online, in-person and hybrid formats.
Lifelong wellbeing
This year’s festival theme is lifelong wellbeing, with a number of events exploring different aspects of health and wellbeing at all ages and celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS. There will also be many other events covering a wide range of social and economic issues.
The events shaping our world, from climate change to geopolitical tensions and civic protests, reveal how social science is key to understanding the world around us.
Social science explores topics that affect us all every day, at work, in school, when raising children, within our communities, from the personal and local to the national and global level.
Leading social science research
The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into some of the country’s leading social science research and how it influences our social, economic and political lives.
Discover how it shapes public policy and contributes to making the economy more competitive, as well as giving people a better understanding of 21st-century society.
Stian Westlake, ESRC Executive Chair, said:
The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a unique insight into UK social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy. There are hundreds of free events taking place across the UK and online. We hope you enjoy the events and finding out more about social scientists’ work.
Celebrating success of ESRC-funded researchers
On 15 November, as part of the festival, ESRC will host its own Celebrating Impact Prize event. Now in its 11th year, this is an annual opportunity to celebrate the success of ESRC-funded researchers.
It celebrates achievements in enabling outstanding economic or societal impact from excellent research.
Stian Westlake also said:
The ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize is our opportunity to recognise the remarkable achievements of outstanding social scientists. It’s an exciting opportunity to honour those who have harnessed the power of social science to shape a better, fairer and more prosperous world.
