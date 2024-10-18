£22 million investment in smart data services for UK research

Smart Data Research UK (SDR UK) announces a £22 million investment in new data services, enabling researchers across the UK to access new forms of smart data.

Credit: scyther5, iStock, Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

The new services include the first national smart data donation service, a pioneering satellite imagery service and services that provide new insights into our economy, environment, health and wellbeing.

This investment marks a significant step forward for smart data research in the UK. With a coordinated and collaborative approach, SDR UK will provide a safe and efficient way to access and use smart data for public benefit.

What is smart data?

Smart data is data generated through everyday interactions with the digital world, including via mobile apps, navigation systems, social media, and shopping. It offers a powerful opportunity to understand society and improve lives.

SDR UK is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC).

At the forefront of data-driven innovation

Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of ESRC, yesterday said:

This investment in a new network of smart data services helps put the UK at the forefront of data-driven innovation. Data infrastructure is as critical to our shared prosperity as transport, water or power networks. When we invest in data infrastructure we are investing in economic growth, improved public services, and a more sustainable future.

Joe Cuddeford, Director of SDR UK, yesterday said:

These new data services are a major step forward in our mission to unlock the power of smart data for society. By providing researchers with safe access to new data, methods and tools we are empowering them to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the UK today, from boosting productivity to improving health outcomes.

Further information

The data services

Imagery Data Service (Imago)

Led by Professor Daniel Arribas-Bel, University of Liverpool and Professor Rachel Franklin, Newcastle University

This data service will unlock the potential of satellite imagery to provide a much richer understanding of urgent challenges facing the UK.

It will adopt a highly innovative approach, combining novel computing and artificial intelligence methods with stakeholder collaboration to develop new data products at scale.

These new datasets, along with training and research, will help address pressing issues in fields such as environmental vulnerability, urban development and housing, inequalities

Smart Data Donation Service (SDDS)

Led by Dr David Zendle and Professor Florian Block, University of York

SDDS will address a significant gap in understanding of our digital lives by empowering citizens to take control of their own data and share it safely with researchers.

SDDS will recruit a cohort of data donors, initially focusing on 90,000 donations from video game users and expanding to wider online data including social media.

The service meets an urgent need for evidence-based policy around online safety and digital wellbeing, enabling research into mental health, digital literacy, online community, addiction, discriminatory behaviour and disinformation.

Geographic Data Service (GeoDS)

Led by Professor Paul Longley, University College London and Professor Alex Singleton, University of Liverpool

This service will integrate a wide range of data sources to generate new insights into equitable and sustainable growth, bringing focus to geographic disparities, barriers to opportunity and the circumstances of vulnerable populations.

Building on the strong foundation of the Consumer Data Research Centre, the GeoDS team includes experts from Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford and the University of Edinburgh.

The GeoDS team will develop partnerships with data providers and coordinate a national master’s dissertation programme to engage a new generation of smart data researchers.

Healthy and Sustainable Places Data Service (HASP)

Led by Professor Nik Lomax, Professor Michelle Morris, Professor Ed Manley, and Professor Mark Birkin, University of Leeds

Also building on the success of the Consumer Data Research Centre, HASP will help address persistent and pressing challenges that cut across health and sustainability, and discover new ways to understand local economies, health, lifestyles and transportation patterns.

HASP will draw upon data that spans retail, business, transport and infrastructure sectors to provide integrated datasets for the research community.

Centres of excellence

These data services will work collaboratively as part of the SDR UK programme to:

acquire, steward and enable safe access to a diverse range of smart data

develop user-friendly services that support research and collaboration across academic disciplines

ensure responsible use of data through good governance, public engagement, transparency and ethical guidelines

build capacity within the research community by providing training, tools

enable impactful discoveries by serving as centres of excellence for smart data research

A strategic hub, based with ESRC, will provide leadership and coordination across these services as well as common services and ethical guidance.