220,000 vulnerable customers given personalised support to move to Universal Credit

Vulnerable claimants moved to Universal Credit with specialist help, as Government puts those who need it most at heart of delivery

Over 9 in 10 Employment and Support Allowance [ESA] customers invited to move now on modern benefit system as historic transformation nears completion

Minister for Social Security and Disability encourages people to make the move and use the successful support in place if needed

Almost a quarter of a million people on Employment Support Allowance (ESA) have successfully made the move to Universal Credit thanks to tailored support offered by the Department for Work and Pensions, shows new research published earlier this week [Tuesday 11 November].

Since July 2024, ESA customers have been moving at scale to the modern Universal Credit system, which offers more flexible support tailored to individual circumstances – whether people are seeking work or managing health conditions.

New data published last week reveals over 95% of ESA customers invited to move have successfully transitioned to Universal Credit – over three-quarters of a million (750,423) – with around 40% of those eligible taking up the offer of personalised support from the DWP.

The specialist support – known as the Enhanced Support Journey – includes phone calls, home visits and support from dedicated teams to help customers who are more likely to be vulnerable access the benefits they’re entitled to.

The transition follows the Government’s announcement of an above inflation boost to the standard allowance – an extra £725 in cash terms by 2029/30 for single people aged 25 and over. This is the biggest permanent real-terms boost to out-of-work support since the 1980s, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms, said:

Over 220,000 vulnerable people have now got the specialist support they need to move to Universal Credit – proof that we’re delivering a social security system that has respect at its heart.

We’re making sure no one gets left behind, offering real help throughout the process via our helpline, online guidance, and Citizens Advice support.

If you get that letter asking you to move to Universal Credit, don’t ignore it – it’s crucial to respond, so you can keep getting the support you’re entitled to.

Research shows that the tailored support allayed fears by helping vulnerable claimants understand their migration notice, while dispelling any misconceptions. Those who received a home visit were also helped with budgeting and understanding payment dates and amounts.

Terry – who was supported to move to Universal Credit – said:

The support made all the difference. At first, I found the process challenging – particularly transferring information about my rent.

But once I connected with Work Coach Des, everything changed. He guided me through each step and sorted everything out brilliantly.

It’s great having one dedicated person who really understands your situation. Des explained things clearly and made the whole process smooth.

The support is definitely there when you need it – you just need to find the right person to help, and then everything falls into place.

With legacy benefits Income Support and Income-based Jobseekers’ Allowance confirmed to close at the start of April 2026, the Government is achieving welfare modernisation as part of the Plan for Change to deliver public service renewal.

To help all claimants through the transition, multiple support channels are available, including a dedicated helpline, face-to-face Jobcentre appointments, and free independent advice through Citizens Advice’s Help to Claim service.

The Enhanced Support Journey makes up a key part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to put disabled people at the heart of policy design and delivery, with Zara Todd leading an Independent Disability Advisory Panel to guide future decisions on health and disability issues.

