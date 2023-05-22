23 sport sites in Scotland to benefit from £2m UK Government funding

23 projects receive a share of £2 million as part of the UK Government’s ongoing investment in multi-sport facilities in collaboration with the Scottish Football Association

UK Government reaffirms commitment to improving access to high quality facilities and increasing participation in grassroots sports in Scotland

Ongoing UK-wide £300 million capital investment continues to build capacity in underserved areas and provide for underrepresented groups

Grassroots sports facilities in Scotland will directly benefit from the latest £2 million investment in high quality multi-sport facilities from the UK Government, in partnership with the Scottish Football Association.

As part of the Government’s 2022/23 commitment, 23 sites in Scotland will see their facilities improved, significantly increasing the availability and access to high quality facilities for football and other grassroots sports.

A key priority for the Government is to level up access to community sports facilities in all parts of the UK, to help as many people as possible to get involved in sport and to deliver all of the mental and physical health benefits associated with active and healthy lifestyles.

The latest investment is part of the Government’s ongoing £300 million multi-year investment into grassroots multi-sport pitches across the UK by 2025 - over £20m of this will be invested in Scotland.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer recently said:

“We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation’s physical and mental health. “Today we are delivering 23 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Scotland to continue to support, sustain and grow community and grassroots sport – so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location. “We will continue to work with the Scottish Football Association to nurture the talent of the future whilst making sure local communities have the sporting facilities that they need.”

A central aim of the programme is to level up access to community sports facilities and invest in some of the most deprived areas in the UK, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in sport. In order to achieve this, and to deliver access that every community needs, at least 50% of investment will be spent in underprivileged areas.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack recently said:

“We have seen some fantastic results in recent years from Scotland’s men’s and women’s football teams and we know much of this is a result of the hardwork and dedication put in by those working in grassroots football. I am pleased the UK Government is working closely with the SFA and providing funding for high quality facilities in Scotland. “With much of the funding aimed at multi-sport facilities, deprived areas and underrepresented groups this investment will benefit many people across the country.”

Some of the facilities to benefit from the 2022/23 round of investment in Scotland include:

Forfar Community Football Trust in Angus has received £126,000 to convert their floodlights to LED

Dundee East Community Sports Club in Dundee has received over £58,000 to install floodlights and solar panels

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development in Inverness has received over £157,000 for a grass pitch upgrade

Motherwell FC Community Trust in Lanarkshire has received over £180,000 for a replacement 3G pitch

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in Lewis and Harris has received nearly £200,000 for a replacement 3G pitch

Nethercraigs Sports Complex & Denis Donnelly Park in Glasgow has received nearly £60,000 for new floodlights

A full list of the facilities to benefit from 2022/23 investment in Scotland can be found here.

40% per cent of the funding will be used to support multi-sport facilities, ensuring a wide range of sports are supported and helping to deliver benefits beyond football. The programme has a particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with a disability.

Scottish FA Vice President Mike Mulraney, recently said:

“The Scottish FA’s grassroots strategy, Football for All, aims to increase participation at all levels by removing barriers and improving accessibility to the game. “Helping clubs to improve their infrastructure and facilities is central to this strategy and we are grateful to the UK Government for their support. “Clubs are the beating hearts of communities across Scotland and through partnerships like these, we will help reinforce the power of football locally and in doing so develop our national game.”

The UK Government, in partnership with the Scottish Football Association, continues to build on its £2 million for 2021/22, with a further £2 million confirmed today, and 40 sites in Scotland having benefitted to date.

Through the lifecycle of the grassroots multi-sport facilities investment programme which will run to 2025, Scotland will receive £20 million to help nurture the talent of the future.

Notes to Editors: