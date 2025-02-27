£230m DHL investment in Coventry to create hundreds of local jobs

DHL Group has announced a £230 million e-commerce hub investment in Coventry creating up to 600 local jobs.

New hub near Coventry Airport can handle up to 1 million parcels a day and is part of DHL e-Commerce’s wider £482m investment into the UK.

Minister Justin Madders will open the hub today, celebrating the latest in a series of job-boosting investments across the country.

Logistics giant DHL has invested £230 million in a new state-of-the-art e-commerce hub in Coventry which will create up to 600 local jobs, in the latest in a series of job-boosting investments across the UK.

Today (27 February), Business Minister Justin Madders will formally open the new hub which covers 25,000 m² of space and can handle up to a million parcels a day, speeding up delivery times for UK consumers in a major win to the Coventry and wider West Midlands economy.

During his visit, the Minister will meet with DHL Group’s senior leadership, including CEO of DHL eCommerce Pablo Ciano, tour the new site to see the latest e-commerce technologies in action, and learn about how the new hub will benefit not only Coventry but the wider West Midlands.

This announcement comes as the latest research shows the UK is expected to reach a turnover in e-commerce of £176 billion by 2029, leading all European economies. The latest figures from the Department for Business & Trade also show the West Midlands region landed 133 foreign direct investments in 2023/24, generating 7,581 new jobs.

Securing investment is central to the Government’s mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off as part of our Plan for Change.

Since entering office, the Government has been focused on restoring economic stability – which is the foundation of growth – to give businesses the confidence to invest and expand in the UK, and today’s announcement from DHL is a major vote of confidence in the UK’s investment environment.

Business Minister Justin Madders said:

The West Midlands is a powerhouse for investment, and this state-of-the-art hub in Coventry will not only create hundreds of local jobs but give a major boost to our logistics sector and speed up delivery times for consumers. The UK is open for business, and DHL’s investment is the latest vote of confidence in the country which will deliver economic growth and raise living standards, showing our Plan for Change is working.

Stuart Hill, CEO of DHL eCommerce UK said:

As e-commerce continues to shape the way we live and work, this expansion will enable us to meet growing demand. The investment reflects our confidence in British business and our dedication to helping our customers thrive in the digital marketplace through innovation and best-in-class service delivery. By increasing our capacity with a state-of-the-art operation, we’re creating long-term jobs, growth opportunities for our customers and a blueprint for more sustainable logistics.

DHL’s cutting-edge new site will help to grow UK e-commerce businesses and improve delivery to consumers across the UK, as well as improving export logistics for businesses in the region. The hub features secure bonded storage and customs capabilities to support international e-commerce, making it quicker and easier to dispatch parcels internationally.

The hub also provides EV charging points and 7,000m² of solar panels along with LED lighting. This minimises the site’s environmental impact and preserves the area’s natural biodiversity – supporting the government’s ambitions to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

Economic growth is the foundation of our Plan for Change, and DHL’s vote of confidence will play a vital role in not only unlocking further investment but turbocharging the UK’s logistics sector.

DHL’s announcement today is the latest in a series of recent investment wins for the UK, including:

Creating nearly 38,000 jobs across the UK following our record-breaking International Investment Summit last October, with £63 billion worth of investment secured by companies such as Amazon Web Services, Iberdrola and Octopus Energy.

Car manufacturer Nissan, and the Japan Automatic Transmission Company (JATCO) securing a £50 million investment deal in partnership with the government to create a new manufacturing plant in Sunderland.

US company Knighthead’s £3 billion regeneration project in East Birmingham, creating 8,400 new jobs annually, paving the way for a new 60,000-seater stadium alongside a sports campus of training facilities, a new academy, and community pitches.

Rolls Royce investing £300m in the expansion of their Goodwood facility to meet the growing demand for bespoke upgrades.

JLR investing £500 million in its Halewood facility to enable the production of electric vehicles, alongside existing combustion and hybrid models.

Blackstone’s £10 billion investment to create the biggest AI data centre in Europe, creating 4000 jobs.

Eren Holding investing £1 billion in the redevelopment of Shotton Mill in North Wales, safeguarding 147 jobs and creating a further 220 jobs.

Heathrow Airport announcing a multibillion-pound investment programme to expand the airport, including new terminal buildings, aircraft stands, passenger infrastructure and work towards its third runway.

