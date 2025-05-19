£24 million investment will unlock land for hundreds of new Welsh homes

The Welsh Government has made £24 million available in loan funding to unlock vital land for housing development and deliver more than 600 new homes across Wales.

This vital funding supports the acquisition of land for both social and market housing developments. It helps ensure that development opportunities are not missed, often providing support before construction grant funding becomes available.

When construction funding is secured, the loan is repaid and reinvested into new projects, creating a sustainable cycle of housing development.

Wales & West Housing previously received £3 million in loan funding towards the acquisition of land in Grangetown, Cardiff. This was followed by £10 million in grant funding to develop 100 homes for affordable social rent.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the development at Ffordd Yr Haearn, where she met tenants who moved into their new homes following phased completion between September 2021 and autumn 2022.

The site delivers a mix of accommodation, responding to the local demand for family housing. It is also strategically located near the city centre, with excellent access to local amenities and services.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

I'm incredibly proud of how our Land for Housing scheme is making a real difference to people's lives across Wales. When we invest in schemes like this, we're not simply buying land – we're investing in brighter futures for hundreds of people. I was so pleased to meet the residents at Ffordd yr Haearn and see firsthand how this funding has created not just houses, but genuine communities where people can put down roots. The scheme has also been instrumental in helping to build a strong pipeline of land sites, many of which contribute to our ambitious goal of 20,000 new low carbon social homes during this Senedd term.

Stuart Epps, Executive Director for Finance, Assets and Development at Wales & West Housing, said;